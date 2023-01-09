VHSL 5A Runner-up Alden Zerkle (2023) Sends Verbal Commitment to Gamecocks

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alden Zerkle, a high school senior from Ashburn, Virginia, has committed to swim and study at the University of South Carolina beginning next school year.

“I am so incredibly blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of South Carolina! I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for all of their support. I would also like to thank Coach Poppell and the rest of the South Carolina coaching staff for this incredible opportunity. Go Gamecocks 🤙 #spursup”

Zerkle attends Ashburn’s Independence High School and trains year-round with Arlington Aquatic Club. She was runner-up in the 100 fly in both her sophomore and junior seasons at the VHSL Class 5A State Championships. Last year, she also placed eighth in the 200 free. In both 2020 and 2021 she contributed to the state-champion 400 free relays.

In the month following high school season –which produced PBs in the 100/200 free– she had a series of standout performances, first at the Potomac Valley LSC Short Course Senior Championships, then at the NCSA Spring Championships. At the former, she went lifetime bests in the 50 free (24.39), 200 IM (2:09.76), and 400 IM (4:30.63). At the latter, notched PBs in the 50 back (27.05), 100 back (57.29), and 50 fly (25.69).

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 55.99

200 fly – 2:05.43

100 back – 57.29

200 back – 2:04.47

400 IM – 4:30.63

200 IM – 2:09.76

50 free – 24.39

100 free – 52.88

200 free – 1:53.99

Zerkle will join fellow commits Aubrey Finn, Caroline Chasser, Delaney Franklin, Ellery Ottem, Emily Fekete, Jane Koch, Jessi Wigham, Kylie Larkin, Madelyn Yates, and Sofia Krstolic in the Gamecocks’ class of 2027.

