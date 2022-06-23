Baylor School’s Madelyn Yates Verbally Commits to South Carolina

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Madelyn Yates from Huntsville, Alabama, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of South Carolina for the 2023-24 school year.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of South Carolina! I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing program and school. I’m so grateful for all my coaches, friends, and family for all their continued support throughout this journey and I’m so excited for the next few years!! GO COCKS❤️🐔🤙🏻”

Yates is a rising senior at the Baylor School; she swims year-round for Baylor Swim Club. She finaled in both the 100 fly (5th) and 100 back (6th) at the 2022 TISCA Tennessee High School State Championships, where she also contributed to the state-champion 200 medley relay and the runner-up 200 free relay. Later in February, she competed at Region 2 and Southeastern Swimming LSC Championships and improved her lifetime bests in the 100/200 free, 50 back, and 200 fly. At NCSA Spring Championships, she clocked PBs in the 50 free, 100 back, and 50/100 fly while finaling in both the 50 fly and 100 fly.

Best SCY times:

50 back – 26.16

100 back – 56.65

50 fly – 25.13

100 fly – 55.26

200 fly – 2:04.64

50 free – 23.92

100 free – 51.43

200 free – 1:51.54

Yates will suit up for the Gamecocks with fellow class of 2027 verbal commits Emily Fekete and Jane Koch. Her times are still just outside scoring range for the SEC Championships, where it took 53.40/1:59.59 in the butterfly, 53.67/1:57.46 in the backstroke, and 22.55/49.17 in the sprint free to get a second swim.

