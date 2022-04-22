SJAC Backstroker Emily Fekete Commits to South Carolina’s Class of 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emily Fekete, a high school junior from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, has committed to join the South Carolina Gamecocks. Fekete attends Cherry Hill East High School and does her club swimming for South Jersey Aquatic Club.

Fekete is primarily a backstroker, setting lifetime bests in both the 100 and 200 back at last month’s Mid Atlantic Senior Champs. At those championships, Fekete finished 11th in the 100 back with a 57.32 and 9th in the 200 back with a 2:02.78 in helping SJAC to a 5th place team finish. She also finished 12th in the 100 free with a 52.63.

Fekete’s top SCY times include:

50 free: 24.33

100 free: 52.63

100 back: 57.32

200 back: 2:02.78

Fekete will be joining a South Carolina program that is rebuilding after just completing Jeff Poppell’s first season as head coach. The Gamecocks finished 10th at SEC’s this year, moving up one spot from their 2021 finish. South Carolina will only have one backstroker from who scored at last year’s SEC Championships, sophomore Bella Pantano, still on the roster when Fekete arrives in Columbia in the fall of 2023.

She will have some improvements to make before contending to score individually at SECs, as it took a 53.67 in the 100 back and 1:57.46 in the 200 back to make the C final at last year’s SECs.

Fekete joins Madelyn Yates, a freestyler and butterflyer, as public commitments in South Carolina’s class of 2027.

