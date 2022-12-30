South Carolina Adds Futures Finalist Sofia Krstolic for 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sofia Krstolic, a Futures and Florida High School State finalist, has announced her commitment to the University of South Carolina. Krstolic is from Longwood, Florida, and will be joining the Gamecocks ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

I am extremely thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to pursue my academic and swimming career at the University of South Carolina. I am grateful to my family, coaches, friends, and my Laker family who believe in me. Go Gamecocks!

Krstolic is currently a senior at Lake Brantley High School. She trains and competes with Laker Swimming in Windermere, Florida.

Primarily a fly specialist, Krstolic swam the 100 fly at the 2022 Florida High School 4A (medium schools) State Championships, qualifying for finals and ultimately finishing 5th. Her time of 56.26 was a new personal best, coming in .07 seconds faster than the previous weekend. She also swam the 200 free, finishing 18th in 1:55.74.

Best Times SCY:

200 free- 1:54.55

100 fly- 56.26

200 fly- 2:02.38

400 IM- 4:33.95

At the 2022 Summer Futures Championships in Cary, Krstolic competed in the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 400 IM (all LCM), as well as several time trials. In the 200 fly, she qualified for the B-final and ultimately placed 15th in 2:21.86. Her best time of 2:20.56 was from the previous month.

At the 2022 SEC Championships, the South Carolina women finished 10th out of 12 teams, as compared to 11th in 2021, before head coach Jeff Poppell took over the program. Poppell is currently in his second season at the helm, coming to the Gamecocks after spending three years as the head women’s swim and dive coach at the University of Florida.

Krstolic joins a growing list of commitments for the Gamecock’s class of 2027. Previous commitments include Jane Koch, Emily Fekete, Madelyn Yates, Jessi Wigham, Ellery Ottem, Emily Eaton, Kylie Larkin, Caorline Chasser, Grace Daniels, Alden Zerkle, and Lienfang Yu, bringing the total number of commits to 12. Currently, the team has 41 members with 7 seniors and 3 graduate students.

