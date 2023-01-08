Strada Investment Group Proposes 50-Meter Floating Pool in the Bay Area

The San Francisco bay is not the first place most would choose to swim, thanks to its cold, dark water. But the Strada Investment Group and Trammel Crow company may have a solution for you: they’ve proposed a plan to turn an old pier into the Bay Area’s first public floating pool.

In addition to the 50-meter pool, the plan includes a protected cove for open water swimming, kayaking, and paddle-boarding, as well as shops, offices, and apartments. The space that the proposal would transform into this massive complex is Piers 30-32, which are situated between the Ferry Building and Oracle Bay and are currently used for parking.

Supporters of the plan say that the much needed pool space would provide more opportunities to get locals comfortable in the water. The developers say that they would partner with schools and nonprofits to help teach children how to swim. Steve Lacy, president of the San Francisco Aquatics Foundation (an organization which teaches kids to swim and reduce drowning rates) told the Mercury News that there’s a huge need for more pool space in the area.

“San Francisco is surrounded by water but there is a huge population especially of minorities and in socio-economically depressed communities that don’t know how to swim…we’re turning kids away because we just can’t put additional kids into each practice,” Lacy said.

Not everyone is supportive of the proposal though. There’s already a group of 70 people who live in the area that have signed a letter raising concerns to one of the agencies that must approve the project.

The approval process is another big hurdle that Strada and Trammel face, in addition to winning over public opinion. Piers are California state land, and they want to build offices, which means they must lobby state lawmakers for special legislative approval. They also need to get the city of San Francisco on board, along with the Bay and Conservation Development Commission, the California State Lands Commission, and the Port of San Francisco.

With so many different parties needed, the approval process is expected to be a long one. Therefore, even if they receive all their approvals quickly, the pool likely wouldn’t open until 2027 at the earliest.