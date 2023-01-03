Futures Qualifier Jaden Pospishil Commits to Missouri

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jaden Pospishil, a senior at Burke High School in Nebraska, has committed to the University of Missouri.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Missouri! I would like to thank all my coaches, teachers, family, and friends who have helped me become who I am today. I would also like to thank Coach Grevers and the entire Mizzou coaching staff for giving me this amazing opportunity! Go Tigers!”

At the 2022 Nebraska state swimming championships, Pospishil finished 2nd in the 100 fly and 6th in the 100 back. His performance is an improvement from junior year, where he finished 3rd in the 100 fly.

Pospishil also competes for Greater Omaha Aquatics. At the July 2022 USA Swimming Futures Championships in Minnesota, he finished 20th in the 200 fly and 26th in the 100 fly. A bit earlier in the summer, he also competed in the Speedo Summer Sectionals in Columbia, Missouri, where he finished 21st in the 200 fly and 25th in the 100 fly.

Pospishil has 2023 Futures cuts in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Best short-course yards times:

50 free: 21.29

100 free: 46.41

100 fly: 49.87

200 IM: 1:54.98

Mizzou is a member of the Southeastern Conference (SEC). At the 2022 men’s SEC Swimming and Diving Championships, the team finished 7th out of 10 teams. It took a 47.30 to qualify for finals at the 2022 SEC Championships in the 100 fly, so though Pospishil is out of scoring range, he could get there soon after he arrives in the fall.

So far this season, Mizzou’s fastest butterflier is 5th-year transfer Clement Secchi, who posted a 46.11 in November. His time is currently the fourth-fastest in the conference. Currently, though, Mizzou swimmers take up just three of the top 30 times in the conference, so any depth that Pospishil or others can provide would be useful.

Pospishil could also swim other races, including backstroke and sprint free events. His versatility could come in handy as the team thins. There are currently eight seniors and grad students, almost a third of the entire team.

Pospishil joins Alex Ochsenbein, Matthew Mortenson, Darden Tate, Matthew Stephenson, Logan Ottke, and John Watson in the class of 2027. The recruiting class is both breaststroke- and distance free-heavy, with not as much emphasis on butterfly, excepting Pospishil.

