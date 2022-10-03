Last Top-20 Recruit from Class of ’23, Miriam Sheehan Verbally Commits to NC State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Miriam Sheehan, who represented Puerto Rico at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, has announced her verbal commitment to North Carolina State University for the 2023-24 school year.

“I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to NC State! Throughout the recruiting process, I was impressed by the coaching staff not only for their abilities on deck, but by their values of integrity and genuine pride in the team’s culture. I’d like to thank the countless people who have supported my swimming career, I certainly never could’ve had this opportunity without them. Especially my parents and sisters, who have been giving me their all from the start. I’m so excited for what the future holds as a part of the Wolfpack!!! 🐺 ⚫️ 🔴”

Sheehan currently lives in Dubuque, Iowa. She is a senior in high school and is being homeschooled while swimming for the club team Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes. Previously, she trained with the Phoenix Swim Club for most of her career and leading up to the Olympics. Sheehan still holds several NAG records in the 10&U age group, including the SCY records in the 50 back, 100 back, and 50 fly, and the LCM records 50 back, 100 back, 50 fly, and 100 fly.

She is our #11 pick in the high school class of 2023, and the last recruit to announce her verbal commitment.

After competing at the Tokyo Olympics in the 100 free and 100 fly (finishing 38th and 31st, respectively), she dropped a ton of time in her best SCY events. She took 2.6 seconds off her 100 fly time, 3.7 off her 100 back, and 1.4 off her 50 free. This summer, she notched PBs in the LCM 100 free and 100 fly at the Iowa Swimming LSC Long Course Championships, where she won the 50 free (25.96), 100 free (55.95), 200 free (2:04.95), 100 back (1:03.54), and 100 fly (59.94).

Best SCY times:

50 back – 24.41

100 back – 52.30

200 back – 1:55.31

100 fly – 52.30

100 free – 48.89

50 free – 22.52

With her matching 52.3s in the 100 back and 100 fly, she would have been a top-4 performer in both events on the Wolfpack’s roster last season. With Katharine Berkoff, Kylee Alons, Andrea Podmanikova, and Emma Muzzy presumably in their final year at NC State, Sheehan will add much-needed firepower to the back/fly group. She will overlap with Abby Arens, Katey Lewicki, and Annabel Crush.

Sheehan will join the Wolfpack’s class of 2027 with Teagan Steinmetz, Abby Woolford, Bella Answeeney, Hayley Clark, Keelan Cotter, Madeleine Hebert, Sienna Golembiewski, and Tyler Driscoll.

