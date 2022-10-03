Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Grant House

Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer who has proven themselves over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishments slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.

There’s a multitude of reasons why there’s been so much hype surrounding the swimming program at Arizona State University in recent months. Newly-minted world champion Leon Marchand, a growing pro group full of some of the best swimmers in the country, and of course, a strong coaching staff led by one of the greats, Bob Bowman.

As a result of all the attention being diverted elsewhere, Grant House is a swimmer that’s flown under the radar and had a low-key phenomenal last couple of months.

After swimming a pair of personal bests in the 200 free (1:46.68) and 200 IM (1:59.03) in late July at U.S. Summer Nats, House has carried that momentum forward early into the 2022-23 collegiate season.

The fifth-year senior was sensational at ASU’s early-season intrasquad pentathlon, though his performances were overshadowed by Marchand.

House, 24, swam times of 45.71 in the 100 fly, 47.40 in the 100 back, 52.80 in the 100 breast, and then a blazing 42.19 in the 100 free. The fly and breast times, for what it’s worth, were lifetime bests. And then after all that, he went 47.42 in the 100 IM.

His combined time for the pentathlon was 3:55.52, just over two seconds shy of Marchand (3:53.31), who is the greatest medley swimmer on earth at the moment.

This past weekend, House played a key role in leading the Sun Devil men to victory over Georgia and Mizzou, sweeping the 100 free (43.91) and 200 free (1:34.54) while also anchoring the victorious 200 medley relay with a scintillating 18.98 split.

To top it off, he led off ASU’s winning 400 free relay in 43.41. The day prior, he also swam on three winning relays in a smaller head-to-head dual with UGA.

A great summer has been followed up by an exceptional start to the 2022-23 season for House, and if he keeps this momentum rolling, he’ll be one of the favorites to vie for at least one national title in March.

