World Cup Berlin: Qin Haiyang Fires Off 26.30 World Cup Record In 50 Breaststroke Heats

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BERLIN

China’s Qin Haiyang is simply unstoppable in the men’s breaststroke events, as the 24-year-old broke his second World Cup series record in as many days.

Competing in the day two heats session of the Berlin World Cup, Qin produced a 26.30 scorcher to take the top seed.

His performance marked the sole sub-27 outing of the morning. Dutchman Arno Kamminga hit 27.14 for the 2nd seed while fellow Olympian Adam Peaty of Great Britain landed in the 3rd spot out of prelims in a morning mark of 27.17.

As for Qin, his 26.30 result this morning falls just .10 outside of his own Asian Record of 26.20 he produced in the semi-finals of the event at this year’s World Championships.

Qin ultimately posted 26.29 to take the gold there in Fukuoka, with the man sweeping all 3 breaststroke distances, including hitting a new World Record in the 200m.

Last night Qin tied his own Asian Record of 57.69 to take the Berlin World Cup gold in the 100m breast, further solidifying the fact he is the world’s premier breaststroker at the moment.