World Championship Qualifiers Through Day One Of Aussie Trials

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Day one of the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials is done and dusted and already we saw eight swimmers clock times under the Swimming Australia-mandated qualification marks needed for Fukuoka.

Each event saw its top two finishers make the grade, save for the men’s 100m breaststroke. In that event, winner Zac Stubblety-Cook‘s gold medal-worthy result of 59.68 fell short of the 59.49 QT.

As for the remainder of the events, there weren’t any major surprises in terms of who came out on top.

All Comers Record holder Kaylee McKeown clinched the women’s 200m IM in 2:07.60, the 2nd fastest time of her career. Olympic multi-medalist Emma McKeon earned the 100m fly win in a solid 56.74.

The men’s 400m free saw a duel to the end, with Sam Short narrowly defeating reigning world champion Elijah Winnington with the former touching in 3:43.38 to the latter’s 3:43.48.

Then the women’s 400m free wrapped up the evening, with former World Record holder Ariarne Titmus handily defeating the field en route to logging the 5th fastest outing of her career.

Australian World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 1