World Aquatics Unveils Medals For 2023 World Championships In Fukuoka

With 50 days until the start of the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, the medals for the event have been unveiled.

The medals at the World Championships take on a bit of a unique look at each edition, reflecting the culture of the host country.

This year’s medals capture Japanese culture with a modern, elegant design that features water ripples on one side and a clean look on the other:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Aquatics (@world_aquatics)

The event is being organized under the slogan “Water Meets Future,” with the goal of taking “aim to create the future of aquatic sports through innovative technology, and also create a future for the region by connecting various people.”

The 2023 World Aquatics Championships will run from July 14-30, 2023, with 75 medal events to be contested across six aquatic sports over 17 days of competition.

The event will mark the second time the city of Fukuoka will host the World Aquatics Championships, having first done so in 2001.

Check out the medals from that event 22 years ago:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 世界水泳2023福岡大会／fukuoka2023 (@fukuoka2022)

You can find a full event schedule for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships here.