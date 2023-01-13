World Aquatics Announces Competition Schedule For 2023 World Championships In Fukuoka

World Aquatics announced the competition schedule for the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, on Friday, with one key change made relative to last year’s edition in Budapest.

Pool swimming will return to its traditional place in the second week of the 17-day competition, having been bumped up to the first week last year in Budapest.

The World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka were initially scheduled to run in May 2022, but after COVID-19 caused the meet to be postponed until July 2023, World Aquatics (then FINA) announced the addition of the Budapest World Championships in the summer of 2022.

After pool swimming took place in the first week and diving was in the second week of the competition in Budapest, the two marquee sports are back in their traditional spots in Fukuoka.

The World Championships will run from July 14-30, with artistic swimming and diving getting underway on the opening day (July 14) and pool swimming following one week later on July 23.

The pool swimming schedule now directly conflicts with the TYR Pro Championships (July 26-29), a new competition added to USA Swimming’s domestic calendar this year.

Competition Dates (July 14-30)

Diving: July 14-22

Artistic Swimming: July 14-22

Open water swimming: July 15-20

Water Polo: July 16-29

Pool swimming: July 23-30

High Diving: July 25-27

Competition Venues

Diving: Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A

Artistic Swimming: Fukuoka Prefectural Pool

Open water swimming: Seaside Momochi Beach Park

Water Polo: Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall B

Pool swimming: Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A

High Diving: Seaside Momochi Beach Park

In terms of the event-by-event lineup in the pool, the schedule remains the same as it was in Budapest, with the men’s 400 IM notably having shifted to the opening day last year.

FULL SWIMMING SCHEDULE

In terms of start times, prelims will be at 10:30 am and finals at 8:00 pm local time in Fukuoka. That converts to prelims being at 9:30 pm the previous night in the Eastern time zone, and finals running at 7:00 am the next morning.

High diving will also return to the World Aquatics Championships for the fifth time after it was not contested in Budapest.

“It’s with immense pleasure that we are able to confirm the competition schedule for the World Aquatics Championships Fukuoka 2023,” said World Aquatics President Husain Al-Musallam.

“We have been eagerly awaiting our return to competing in front of the aquatic fans from Fukuoka, Japan, and the rest of the world. This competition schedule is an important step in preparing the showcase for aquatics athletes to shine.

“The flexibility and resolve that Fukuoka has shown to host these championships, following the global pandemic, has been extremely impressive and has been of great benefit to our sports and our athletes. We are once again looking forward with eager anticipation to seeing aquatics sport take center stage again in Fukuoka.”

This will be the second time Fukuoka will host the World Aquatics Championships, having first done so in 2001, a competition that featured several memorable performances including Ian Thorpe setting new world records in the men’s 200, 400 and 800 free, Grant Hackett establishing a new world record in the men’s 1500 free (14:34.56) that would stand for a decade, and Michael Phelps winning his first world title with a new world record in the men’s 200 fly.