Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

World Aquatics Tweaks Media Policy for Final World Cup Stop in Budapest

Comments: 1
by Riley Overend 1

October 19th, 2023 FINA World Cup Series, News

World Aquatics is tweaking its media policy for the final World Cup stop this weekend in Budapest, Hungary.

Only winners of the crown — those who have won the same event at all three World Cup stops in Berlin, Athens, and Budapest — will be interviewed after the race. In non-crown events, swimmers will be selected randomly “in order to hear more voices from a wide range of athletes.”

There are seven swimmers seeking World Cup crowns, which also come with a $10,000 bonus. Australia’s Kaylee McKeown (50 back/100 back/200 back) and China’s Qin Haiyang (50 breast/100 breast/200 breast) are eyeing three crowns apiece, Italy’s Thomas Ceccon (100 free/100 back) and Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys (200 free/400 free) could take home two crowns each, and America’s Michael Andrew (50 back), New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather (400 free), and Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte (50 breast) are also in the running for a crown.

Rapsys may have a particularly tough time clinching his crown with reigning 400 free world champion Sam Short making his World Cup debut in Budapest.

McKeown and Qin emerged atop the standings after the first two stops as they are both on track to become overall World Sup series champions and take home the $100,000 bonus that comes with that victory.

Friday’s finals session begins at 11 a.m. EST.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Him
33 seconds ago

This is without a doubt to limit / stop people who are passionate about Israel Palestine conflict. Especially after Sameh’s win.

0
0
Reply

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!