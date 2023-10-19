World Aquatics Tweaks Media Policy for Final World Cup Stop in Budapest

World Aquatics is tweaking its media policy for the final World Cup stop this weekend in Budapest, Hungary.

Only winners of the crown — those who have won the same event at all three World Cup stops in Berlin, Athens, and Budapest — will be interviewed after the race. In non-crown events, swimmers will be selected randomly “in order to hear more voices from a wide range of athletes.”

There are seven swimmers seeking World Cup crowns, which also come with a $10,000 bonus. Australia’s Kaylee McKeown (50 back/100 back/200 back) and China’s Qin Haiyang (50 breast/100 breast/200 breast) are eyeing three crowns apiece, Italy’s Thomas Ceccon (100 free/100 back) and Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys (200 free/400 free) could take home two crowns each, and America’s Michael Andrew (50 back), New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather (400 free), and Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte (50 breast) are also in the running for a crown.

Rapsys may have a particularly tough time clinching his crown with reigning 400 free world champion Sam Short making his World Cup debut in Budapest.

McKeown and Qin emerged atop the standings after the first two stops as they are both on track to become overall World Sup series champions and take home the $100,000 bonus that comes with that victory.

Friday’s finals session begins at 11 a.m. EST.