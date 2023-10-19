JMU’s Kate Vitolo Named Sun Belt Diver of the Week

Courtesy: JMU Sports

NEW ORLEANS – After sweeping the boards with a pair of NCAA Zone qualifying scores, James Madison swim & dive freshman Kate Vitolo has been tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Diver of the Week, the league announced Thursday morning.

In her collegiate debut against Liberty, Vitolo recorded a score of 317.78 on the 3-meter board and 287.93 on the 1-meter board to earn her first two career victories in events. Her 3-meter score and 1-meter score were 46.38 points and 29.03 points higher than the second-place scores, respectively. In addition, her 3-meter score was the 10th highest score in program history.

Vitolo and the rest of the Dukes will be back in the pool on Saturday, Oct. 28 when they travel to ECU for a dual meet, beginning at 1 p.m.