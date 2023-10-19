Dressel is BACK, NCAA Season Heating Up, World Cup, & Pan Ams | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Caeleb Dressel‘s in-season swims, the World Cup stop in Athens, and the upcoming Pan American Games. See below for full list of topics:
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 1:12 Dressel’s Return: what does 1:34.9 200 Free (Negative Split) and 45.9 100 fly tell us about where Caeleb Dressel will be at Trials?
- 4:40 Who had the most *Significant* 500 free last weekend – Emma Weyant (Florida, 4:39.2), Claire Tuggle (USC, 4:39.1), or Katie Ledecky (4:43)?
- 13:52 World Cup Stop #2 – Top 3 Swims in Athens? 20:42 Pan American Games – What Swims Are we Looking Forward to the Most in Santiago?
- 26:03 How is higher attendance at dual meets changing the landscape of college swimming?
SINK or SWIM
- 34:36 Will we actually see 800 swimmers at US Open in Greensboro?
- 40:51 Will the Stanford men finish in the Top 15 at 2024 NCAAs?
- 44:16 If Summer McIntosh swam in the NCAA, where would she go?
Bad enough some pinhead says Kylie Masse and Ingrid Wilm look like age groupers but one of your experts repeats it like it wasn’t just an ignorant thing to say.Don,t expect you to apologize but am interested in what your 100 and 200 back time is.
I enjoy everyone on the breakdown but I do hope Braden will be back for some of them. I like the banter. 🙂
Peanut Gallery:
Dressel-with YanYan that it is only about clicks and the USA men’s team needs a hero
W500-impressed by Weyant but think Katie was probably under the weather!
World Cup-all valid by the panel! So much more quality in this year’s World Cup than in past! I think FINA did a good thing by consolidating the meets in having them back to back….sort of like Mare Nostrum.
No mention that none of FINA’s male or female candidates for SOY were Americans. Probably why usa didn’t win Gold medal standings!
Pan Ams-I think it will worth following. Some of them trying to claim a chance for Olympic team and some getting their first or only… Read more »
The Heilman & Williamson announcement is tomorrow?
UVA for sure