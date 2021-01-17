Women’s 200 Back, Men’s 100 Free Trials Preview Highlight San Antonio Day 4

2021 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio

Like Saturday, a majority of the scratches for Sunday morning’s Pro Swim Series in San Antonio are from swimmers who are not attending the meet, including Matthew Josa, Brooke Forde, Linnea Mack, Chris Wieser, Arik Katz, and Olivia MacMurray.

Just like it was on Saturday, the women’s meet is once again highlighted by the battle of the backstrokers with the 200 backstroke headlining the morning.

World record holder Regan Smith will be looking to claim yet another victory in her signature event after winning both the 100 backstroke and 200 butterfly on Saturday.

However, Smith will face multiple tough opponents, including former 100 backstroke world record holder Kathleen Baker, fellow teenage phenoms Phoebe Bacon and Isabelle Stadden, along with former Texas A&M swimmer Lisa Bratton. All five swimmers are seeded under 2:09.

In addition, Olympian Olivia Smoliga, World Junior Championships finalist Natalie Mannion, and former Wisconsin standout Beta Nelson are all seeded in the top-8. For Smoliga, the event falls outside of her typical sprint-based lineup, which usually consists of the 100 backstroke and the 50 backstroke, the latter of which she is the reigning World Champion in.

The women’s 100 freestyle will also be one to watch, as the stacked field includes Olympic gold medalist Abbey Weitzel, former American record holder Mallory Comerford, US National Team member Margo Geer, the aforementioned Smoliga, and Natalie Hinds.

Although the 50 freestyle was faster in Richmond, in San Antonio, the men’s 100 freestyle is also one of the morning’s headliner events, with a preview of this summer’s Olympic team battle.

Leading the field is Olympic gold medalist Ryan Held, who holds the top seed with his time of 47.39 from 2019. He is joined by Maxime Rooney, Zach Apple, and Tate Jackson, who are all also seeded under the 48-second barrier.

However, the talent doesn’t end there, as American record holder Dean Farris, Texas Longhorn Daniel Krueger, World Champion Townley Haas, and superstar Andrew Seliskar are all also seeded within the top 8.

Seliskar also headlines the men’s 200 IM, where he is seeded 4th alongside World Champion Chase Kalisz, World Junior Champion Carson Foster, and Sam Stewart.