Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

With Grimes In, Can Virginia Match Stanford & Florida With 13 NCAA Event Wins at One Meet?

Comments: 15

With the addition of Katie Grimes to the University of Virginia’s already-loaded roster this season, the Cavaliers picked up a potential 50-point NCAA scorer and another leg for their 800 free relay as they march onward toward what seems to be another inevitable NCAA team title.

While the win seems in hand (barring a disaster), the bigger questions about historical context still linger.

A fifth-straight title will match the run of the Stanford women from 1992-1996 as the most-dominant run in women’s NCAA Division I history. It will also match Auburn (who won five titles in six seasons in the 200s) for fourth on the all-time list among NCAA programs.

But there are even bigger questions I think are worth asking.

For example, can they match the record for most NCAA titles won by a team in a single season, which currently sits at 13 by the Florida women (in the 1982 and 1988 seasons) and the Stanford women (in the 1993 and 2018 seasons)?

The most recent performance of that was a team that included both Katie Ledecky, and Simone Manuel, with an all-time great college swimmer like Ella Eastin and an Olympian Brooke Forde serving as some of the best “third fiddles” the sport has ever seen.

This Virginia team has that kind of depth, but with the addition of Grimes, they also have that kind of breadth. Their best win results so far are 11 event titles in each of the last two seasons.

Winning 13 events is no small feat, especially without a diver likely to win titles. While Lizzie Kaye has brought First Team All-America results to Virginia diving and further elevated them, it would be tough for her to get past Aranza Vazquez of UNC, among others, to win titles.

That would mean that Virginia would need to win 13 out of 18 swimming events to match the record.

If the Virginia coaches and athletes prioritize that goal, I think it’s doable. But that would require, for example, Alex Walsh to drop the 400 IM: an event in which she’s the three-time defending NCAA Champion. That would sound like a crazy suggestion anywhere else, but she dropped the 200 fly last year as the defending runner-up.

But the more likely scenario, for me, is that Katie Grimes does a day 4 double – again, if the Cavaliers want to chase this piece of history. The women’s 1650 free and the 200 fly are relatively-far apart on the final day schedule. A swimmer of Grimes’ caliber should be able to do both. While the 200 fly has some good swimmers in it (Emma Sticklen as a 5th year, maybe getting a little Bob Bowman training in, could put up something special), Grimes’ best time of 1:52.28 from a lowkey Sectionals meet in December 2022 would put her 2nd among all returners.

Besides inserting herself as a heavy favorite in two events where Virginia had limited title prospects, the 500 free and 1650 free, she also gives them a very good leg in the 800 free relay, which is the only relay that Virginia didn’t win at NCAAs last year. They finished 4th in 6:51.41, almost three seconds behind Florida.

Florida lost their #2 leg Isabel Ivey, while Virginia lost their #3 leg Ella Nelson. Depending on how the Cavaliers use their resources (like shifting Maxine Parker to the 800), Grimes’ best of 1:42.90 could be the difference-maker there. She’s a no-doubt leg for this relay, as she seems like an unlikely choice for Virginia’s 200 medley relay (unless they get creative for the backstroke leg?).

At any rate, when I run through the Virginia roster, I see 13 events where the Cavaliers are favorites; and then a 200 fly where there’s a big choice to make, the 800 free relay, and Claire Curzan in the 200 back as the best bets to break the record.

Curzan, a transfer from Stanford, also occupies a space where Virginia otherwise is a longshot to win – though they have the country’s best 100 backstroker on their roster already in Gretchen Walsh, but she chose the 100 fly last season.

There are then three other events where the Virginia women have an outside chance, but I wouldn’t bet on it. In the 200 free, Aimee Canny would have to take out Grimes’ former club teammate Bella Sims, among others. In the 100 back, Reilly Tiltmann was only 12th at NCAAs last year, but her finals time was just .8 behind the top returner Isabelle Stadden, and her best time was faster than Stadden’s runner-up swim. And in the 100 breast, Emma Weber will face a tough field with the likes of Mona McSharry and Kaitlyn Dobler, but some things cleared out with no Jasmine Nocentini, no Anna Elendt, and no Lydia Jacoby. After Weber made a surprise U.S. Olympic Team in June, she’ll be riding a big wave of confidence going into her junior season.

I see the ceiling of this team as 17 wins, with a floor of 11 (if Bella Sims finds her footings at Florida as a sophomore, Grimes’ favorite status is up for grabs).

Possible Virginia Wins, 2025 NCAA Championships

Favorites Co-Favorites
Puncher’s Chance
50 free Gretchen Walsh
100 free Gretchen Walsh
200 free Aimee Canny
500 free Katie Grimes Bailey Hartman
1650 free Katie Grimes
100 back Claire Curzan Reilly Tiltmann
200 back Claire Curzan
100 fly Gretchen Walsh Claire Curzan
200 fly Katie Grimes Tess Howley
100 breast Emma Weber
200 breast Alex Walsh
200 IM Alex Walsh Leah Hayes
400 IM Alex Walsh
200 free relay Yes
400 free relay Yes
800 free relay Yes
200 medley relay Yes
400 medley relay Yes

Past 13-Win Performances

Note that Florida’s 1982 13-win meet was with an extra event, the 100 IM, 50 back, 50 breast, and 50 fly included that weren’t available at any other NCAA Championship meet aside from 1983.

Florida 1982 Florida 1988 Stanford 1993 Stanford 2018
50 free Dara Torres (tie) Jenny Thompson Simone Manuel
100 free Amy Caulkins Dara Torres (tie) Jenny Thompson Simone Manuel
200 free Tami Bruce
500 free Tami Bruce LIsa Jacob Katie Ledecky
1650 free Tami Bruce Katie Ledecky
50 back N/A N/A N/A
100 back Lea Loveless Ally Howe
200 back Lea Loveless
50 fly N/A N/A N/A
100 fly Tracy Caulkins Dara Torres Janel Jorgensen
200 fly Tracy Caulkins Julie Gorman Janel Jorgensen Ella Eastin
50 breast Kathy Treible N/A N/A N/A
100 breast Kathy Treible
200 breast Kathy Treible
100 IM Tracy Caulkins N/A N/A N/A
200 IM Tracy Caulkins Julie Gorman Ella Eastin
400 IM Tracy Caulkins Julie Gorman Ella Eastin
200 free relay Edwards, Loveless, Jorgenson, Thompson
Hu, Manuel, Pitzer, Howe
400 free relay
Zemina, Cowart, Daniels, Torres
Hu, Eastin, Drabot, Manuel
800 free relay Zemina, Cowart, Daniels, Bruce Jacob, Skillman, Jorgensen, Thompson
Drabot, Eastin, Forde, Ledecky
200 medley relay Andrews, Treible, A. Caulkins, Cross Perkins, Zunich, Torres, Zock Loveless, Heisick, Crowe, Thompson
Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel
400 medley relay Andrews, Terible, T. Caulkins, Kurtzman Perkins, Zunich, Gorman, Torres Loveless, Heisick, Jorgensen, Jacob
Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel
1 meter Megan Neyer
3 meter Megan Neyer Eileen Richetelli
platform N/A N/A Eileen Richetelli
13 13 13 13

In This Story

15
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

15 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sherry Smit
2 seconds ago

This 800 Free Relay will be fun to watch

Virginia

  • Grimes 1:42.90
  • A. Walsh 1:41.18 (split)
  • Cannny 1:42.33
  • Curzan 1:42.43

Stanford

  • Huske 1:41.93
  • Roghair 1:42.44
  • Wilson 1:42.28 (split)
  • Nordmann 1:42.32 (split)
0
0
Reply
Sherry Smit
8 minutes ago

50 Free Walsh
100 Free Walsh
200 Free Canney
500 Free Grimes
1650 Free Grimes
100 Back Curzan
200 Back Curzan
100 Breast A Walsh
200 Breast A Walsh
100 Fly Walsh
200 Fly Wide Open
200 IM A Walsh
400 IM Grimes

0
0
Reply
Swimmerfan
Reply to  Sherry Smit
2 minutes ago

Mona mcsharry would win 100 breast
And alex 200 butterfly is more probably.
And sims Will win 200 free

Also i think huske is really good for she dont win one categorie

Last edited 57 seconds ago by Swimmerfan
0
0
Reply
Willswim
Reply to  Sherry Smit
1 minute ago

If they can flip Alex Shackell and get her to enroll early that would fill the holes in your 200fr and 200fl. Just sayin’ 🤷🏼‍♂️

1
0
Reply
Willswim
17 minutes ago

I think the locks are G. Walsh in her 3, Grimes in the 1650 and 4IM, A. Walsh in the 200br, and, honestly, all 5 relays. That’s 11 with a lot of chances to add

Huske is the favorite in the 2IM but A. Walsh is right there.
Grimes has a good chance in the 500 but Sims is still probably the favorite.
Curzan has an excellent chance in the backstrokes and is a slight favorite, but Bacon, Stadden, Noble and Fuller are no joke so I wouldn’t write that one in ink yet.
Canny, Hayes, Weber, Parker, Moesch and the 3rd events from A.Walsh, Curzan, and Grimes are also potential wild cards that could step up… Read more »

Last edited 14 minutes ago by Willswim
1
0
Reply
felipe
52 minutes ago

but with curzan in the 100 and 200 back? who else can win those events????

3
-1
Reply
Joel Lin
1 hour ago

UVa women overwhelmingly likely to join Stanford & Texas as the third women’s D1 NCAA swimming & diving program to win 5 consecutive NCAA team championships. And DeSorbo would become the 2nd coach to accomplish the five-peat: Richard Quick led both Stanford & Texas to their five-peats.

Another question:

Could the UVa women become the first program to win six consecutive?

Now looks to be more likely than not. UVa women are at the threshold of becoming the dynasty above all prior dynastic runs.

5
-1
Reply
klorn8d
1 hour ago

did the author of this forget about claire curzan? she is a favorite in both backstrokes

0
-2
Reply
Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  klorn8d
1 hour ago

He did. What a schmuck.

17
0
Reply
Joel Lin
Reply to  Braden Keith
44 minutes ago

Consider for a moment that the author [cough] forgot a favorite in 2 events in Curzan & it is still a lively debate over how overwhelmingly the UVa women could dominate individual titles at the meet. What an embarrassment of riches.

1
0
Reply
jeff
1 hour ago

Uhh Curzan in both backstrokes? I’d assume she has to be the favorite in both, given her LCM progression and lifetime SCY bests

4
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  jeff
1 hour ago

Just updated.

I’ve got her as the favorite in the 100, co-favorites with Bacon, Noble, and Bella in the 200 back (that one’s just too crowded for me to put her in the favorites column).

3
0
Reply
I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
Reply to  Braden Keith
15 minutes ago

I feel like if you’re putting Bella in the co-favorites column, then Stadden should be there too. She’s been 1:48 mid, she just needs to put it all together in the final and she’ll be right there.

0
0
Reply
swimgeek
1 hour ago

Grimes should put UVA over the top on the chase for the legendary Stanford 6:45 800 free relay record. They missed last year by about 0.4 with Ella Nelson going 1:42.5. The other 3 swimmers return. And Curzan is also in the mix for an elite 2 Free

8
-2
Reply
I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
Reply to  swimgeek
14 minutes ago

I want to see Curzan do a 2 free SO BADLY. I know she would kill it with her previous free speed and her new endurance that she’s gotten because of 2 back.

0
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!