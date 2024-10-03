With Grimes In, Can Virginia Match Stanford & Florida With 13 NCAA Event Wins at One Meet?

With the addition of Katie Grimes to the University of Virginia’s already-loaded roster this season, the Cavaliers picked up a potential 50-point NCAA scorer and another leg for their 800 free relay as they march onward toward what seems to be another inevitable NCAA team title.
While the win seems in hand (barring a disaster), the bigger questions about historical context still linger.
A fifth-straight title will match the run of the Stanford women from 1992-1996 as the most-dominant run in women’s NCAA Division I history. It will also match Auburn (who won five titles in six seasons in the 200s) for fourth on the all-time list among NCAA programs.
But there are even bigger questions I think are worth asking.
For example, can they match the record for most NCAA titles won by a team in a single season, which currently sits at 13 by the Florida women (in the 1982 and 1988 seasons) and the Stanford women (in the 1993 and 2018 seasons)?
The most recent performance of that was a team that included both Katie Ledecky, and Simone Manuel, with an all-time great college swimmer like Ella Eastin and an Olympian Brooke Forde serving as some of the best “third fiddles” the sport has ever seen.
This Virginia team has that kind of depth, but with the addition of Grimes, they also have that kind of breadth. Their best win results so far are 11 event titles in each of the last two seasons.
Winning 13 events is no small feat, especially without a diver likely to win titles. While Lizzie Kaye has brought First Team All-America results to Virginia diving and further elevated them, it would be tough for her to get past Aranza Vazquez of UNC, among others, to win titles.
That would mean that Virginia would need to win 13 out of 18 swimming events to match the record.
If the Virginia coaches and athletes prioritize that goal, I think it’s doable. But that would require, for example, Alex Walsh to drop the 400 IM: an event in which she’s the three-time defending NCAA Champion. That would sound like a crazy suggestion anywhere else, but she dropped the 200 fly last year as the defending runner-up.
But the more likely scenario, for me, is that Katie Grimes does a day 4 double – again, if the Cavaliers want to chase this piece of history. The women’s 1650 free and the 200 fly are relatively-far apart on the final day schedule. A swimmer of Grimes’ caliber should be able to do both. While the 200 fly has some good swimmers in it (Emma Sticklen as a 5th year, maybe getting a little Bob Bowman training in, could put up something special), Grimes’ best time of 1:52.28 from a lowkey Sectionals meet in December 2022 would put her 2nd among all returners.
Besides inserting herself as a heavy favorite in two events where Virginia had limited title prospects, the 500 free and 1650 free, she also gives them a very good leg in the 800 free relay, which is the only relay that Virginia didn’t win at NCAAs last year. They finished 4th in 6:51.41, almost three seconds behind Florida.
Florida lost their #2 leg Isabel Ivey, while Virginia lost their #3 leg Ella Nelson. Depending on how the Cavaliers use their resources (like shifting Maxine Parker to the 800), Grimes’ best of 1:42.90 could be the difference-maker there. She’s a no-doubt leg for this relay, as she seems like an unlikely choice for Virginia’s 200 medley relay (unless they get creative for the backstroke leg?).
At any rate, when I run through the Virginia roster, I see 13 events where the Cavaliers are favorites; and then a 200 fly where there’s a big choice to make, the 800 free relay, and Claire Curzan in the 200 back as the best bets to break the record.
Curzan, a transfer from Stanford, also occupies a space where Virginia otherwise is a longshot to win – though they have the country’s best 100 backstroker on their roster already in Gretchen Walsh, but she chose the 100 fly last season.
There are then three other events where the Virginia women have an outside chance, but I wouldn’t bet on it. In the 200 free, Aimee Canny would have to take out Grimes’ former club teammate Bella Sims, among others. In the 100 back, Reilly Tiltmann was only 12th at NCAAs last year, but her finals time was just .8 behind the top returner Isabelle Stadden, and her best time was faster than Stadden’s runner-up swim. And in the 100 breast, Emma Weber will face a tough field with the likes of Mona McSharry and Kaitlyn Dobler, but some things cleared out with no Jasmine Nocentini, no Anna Elendt, and no Lydia Jacoby. After Weber made a surprise U.S. Olympic Team in June, she’ll be riding a big wave of confidence going into her junior season.
I see the ceiling of this team as 17 wins, with a floor of 11 (if Bella Sims finds her footings at Florida as a sophomore, Grimes’ favorite status is up for grabs).
Possible Virginia Wins, 2025 NCAA Championships
|Favorites
|Co-Favorites
|
Puncher’s Chance
|50 free
|Gretchen Walsh
|100 free
|Gretchen Walsh
|200 free
|Aimee Canny
|500 free
|Katie Grimes
|Bailey Hartman
|1650 free
|Katie Grimes
|100 back
|Claire Curzan
|Reilly Tiltmann
|200 back
|Claire Curzan
|100 fly
|Gretchen Walsh
|Claire Curzan
|200 fly
|Katie Grimes
|Tess Howley
|100 breast
|Emma Weber
|200 breast
|Alex Walsh
|200 IM
|Alex Walsh
|Leah Hayes
|400 IM
|Alex Walsh
|200 free relay
|Yes
|400 free relay
|Yes
|800 free relay
|Yes
|200 medley relay
|Yes
|400 medley relay
|Yes
Past 13-Win Performances
Note that Florida’s 1982 13-win meet was with an extra event, the 100 IM, 50 back, 50 breast, and 50 fly included that weren’t available at any other NCAA Championship meet aside from 1983.
|Florida 1982
|Florida 1988
|Stanford 1993
|Stanford 2018
|50 free
|Dara Torres (tie)
|Jenny Thompson
|Simone Manuel
|100 free
|Amy Caulkins
|Dara Torres (tie)
|Jenny Thompson
|Simone Manuel
|200 free
|Tami Bruce
|500 free
|Tami Bruce
|LIsa Jacob
|Katie Ledecky
|1650 free
|Tami Bruce
|Katie Ledecky
|50 back
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|100 back
|Lea Loveless
|Ally Howe
|200 back
|Lea Loveless
|50 fly
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|100 fly
|Tracy Caulkins
|Dara Torres
|Janel Jorgensen
|200 fly
|Tracy Caulkins
|Julie Gorman
|Janel Jorgensen
|Ella Eastin
|50 breast
|Kathy Treible
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|100 breast
|Kathy Treible
|200 breast
|Kathy Treible
|100 IM
|Tracy Caulkins
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|200 IM
|Tracy Caulkins
|Julie Gorman
|Ella Eastin
|400 IM
|Tracy Caulkins
|Julie Gorman
|Ella Eastin
|200 free relay
|Edwards, Loveless, Jorgenson, Thompson
|
Hu, Manuel, Pitzer, Howe
|400 free relay
|
Zemina, Cowart, Daniels, Torres
|
Hu, Eastin, Drabot, Manuel
|800 free relay
|Zemina, Cowart, Daniels, Bruce
|Jacob, Skillman, Jorgensen, Thompson
|
Drabot, Eastin, Forde, Ledecky
|200 medley relay
|Andrews, Treible, A. Caulkins, Cross
|Perkins, Zunich, Torres, Zock
|Loveless, Heisick, Crowe, Thompson
|
Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel
|400 medley relay
|Andrews, Terible, T. Caulkins, Kurtzman
|Perkins, Zunich, Gorman, Torres
|Loveless, Heisick, Jorgensen, Jacob
|
Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel
|1 meter
|Megan Neyer
|3 meter
|Megan Neyer
|Eileen Richetelli
|platform
|N/A
|N/A
|Eileen Richetelli
|13
|13
|13
|13
This 800 Free Relay will be fun to watch
Virginia
Stanford
50 Free Walsh
100 Free Walsh
200 Free Canney
500 Free Grimes
1650 Free Grimes
100 Back Curzan
200 Back Curzan
100 Breast A Walsh
200 Breast A Walsh
100 Fly Walsh
200 Fly Wide Open
200 IM A Walsh
400 IM Grimes
Mona mcsharry would win 100 breast
And alex 200 butterfly is more probably.
And sims Will win 200 free
Also i think huske is really good for she dont win one categorie
If they can flip Alex Shackell and get her to enroll early that would fill the holes in your 200fr and 200fl. Just sayin’ 🤷🏼♂️
I think the locks are G. Walsh in her 3, Grimes in the 1650 and 4IM, A. Walsh in the 200br, and, honestly, all 5 relays. That’s 11 with a lot of chances to add
Huske is the favorite in the 2IM but A. Walsh is right there.
Grimes has a good chance in the 500 but Sims is still probably the favorite.
Curzan has an excellent chance in the backstrokes and is a slight favorite, but Bacon, Stadden, Noble and Fuller are no joke so I wouldn’t write that one in ink yet.
Canny, Hayes, Weber, Parker, Moesch and the 3rd events from A.Walsh, Curzan, and Grimes are also potential wild cards that could step up… Read more »
but with curzan in the 100 and 200 back? who else can win those events????
UVa women overwhelmingly likely to join Stanford & Texas as the third women’s D1 NCAA swimming & diving program to win 5 consecutive NCAA team championships. And DeSorbo would become the 2nd coach to accomplish the five-peat: Richard Quick led both Stanford & Texas to their five-peats.
Another question:
Could the UVa women become the first program to win six consecutive?
Now looks to be more likely than not. UVa women are at the threshold of becoming the dynasty above all prior dynastic runs.
did the author of this forget about claire curzan? she is a favorite in both backstrokes
He did. What a schmuck.
Consider for a moment that the author [cough] forgot a favorite in 2 events in Curzan & it is still a lively debate over how overwhelmingly the UVa women could dominate individual titles at the meet. What an embarrassment of riches.
Uhh Curzan in both backstrokes? I’d assume she has to be the favorite in both, given her LCM progression and lifetime SCY bests
Just updated.
I’ve got her as the favorite in the 100, co-favorites with Bacon, Noble, and Bella in the 200 back (that one’s just too crowded for me to put her in the favorites column).
I feel like if you’re putting Bella in the co-favorites column, then Stadden should be there too. She’s been 1:48 mid, she just needs to put it all together in the final and she’ll be right there.
Grimes should put UVA over the top on the chase for the legendary Stanford 6:45 800 free relay record. They missed last year by about 0.4 with Ella Nelson going 1:42.5. The other 3 swimmers return. And Curzan is also in the mix for an elite 2 Free
I want to see Curzan do a 2 free SO BADLY. I know she would kill it with her previous free speed and her new endurance that she’s gotten because of 2 back.