Wisconsin Swim & Dive Announces 2024-25 Schedule

Courtesy: Wisconsin Athletics

MADISON, Wis. — Head coach Yuri Suguiyama announced the Wisconsin Swimming and Diving 2024-2025 schedule on Wednesday afternoon. Four home meets, including the Badger Invite, highlight the Wisconsin Swimming and Diving schedule.

The season begins on Friday, Oct. 11 with a home meet against Green Bay.

The Badgers will hit the road for Ann Arbor, Mich. as they face off against Notre Dame and Michigan on Oct. 18-19.

UW returns to Solderholm to welcome Minnesota for a home meet on Nov. 1, before the swimmers travel Austin, Texas for the Texas Invite on Nov. 20-22. While the swimmers are competing in Texas, the divers will be in Athens, Ga. for the Georgia Invite on Nov. 20-23.

After a break for the holidays, Wisconsin will return to action in San Diego, Cali. for a meet against UC San Diego, UCLA and UNLV on Saturday, Jan. 4. Senior Day is slated for Saturday, Jan. 18 with a home meet vs. Northwestern. The following weekend, UW will take to the road for the Tim Welsh Classic in South Bend, Ind. on Jan. 24-25.

The Badgers will host the Badger Invite, and the final home meet, on Feb. 7-8.

Postseason competition begins Feb. 19-22 as the Badgers travel to the Women’s Big Ten Championship in Columbus, Ohio. The men will take to the pool Feb. 26-March 1 for the Men’s Big Ten Championship in Minneapolis, Minn. NCAA postseason kicks off with diving, as UW will head to Iowa City, Iowa for the NCAA Zone “D” Diving Championship on March 10-12.

Women’s NCAA Championship is set for March 19-22 in Federal Way, Wash. and the men hit the pool March 26-29 for the Men’s NCAA Championship.