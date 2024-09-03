The Hungry Swimmer: Cast Iron Steak

My all-time favorite dinner would have to be a medium-rare steak with a side of veggies. Mastering the perfect steak takes practice, but this recipe is sure to wow guests every time without fail!

Steak is an excellent source of high-quality protein, making it a great dinner or lunch option paired with a side of veggies and whole grains. Beef contains natural creatine that helps supply energy to the muscles, along with naturally occurring B vitamins, Iron, and Zinc, that help the immune system and contribute to a healthy recovery post-training.

Ingredients

Ribeye steak

Salt

Pepper

Garlic powder

2 tbs cooking oil of choice (olive, avocado, etc…)

Let’s Cook!

Remove steak from the fridge and let it stand at room temp for 30 minutes

Preheat oven to 350

Season all sides of the steak with seasonings

Heat up cast iron skillet on medium/high heat for around 5 minutes

Oil the pan with a good quality oil (olive oil is my choice of oil)

Once the pan is hot enough it will start smoking (open your windows!)

Sear the seasoned ribeye on each side for 2 minutes

Transfer your steak from the stovetop to the oven and bake for 4 minutes for a medium steak (cook for 1-2 minutes longer for a more well-done steak)

Pull the steak from the oven and let it rest off the heat for 5 minutes

Cut and enjoy!

