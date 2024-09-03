A-10 Championships Finalist Silvana Cabrera Transfers to Idaho for 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Atlantic 10 Championships finalist Silvana Cabrera has announced she will be swimming at the University of Idaho this fall. Originally from Peru, Cabrera attended Colegio María Alvarado Lima High School and swam for Saint Bonaventure University for three seasons, from 2021 to 2024.

In 2023, as a junior, Cabrera was a two-time finalist at the Atlantic 10 Championships (SCY), placing 4th in the 200 fly with a time of 1:59.70 and 8th in the 100 fly (54.58). Her 200 fly time set a new school record for Saint Bonaventure University. The event was won by Moriah Freitas from George Washington, who finished first in the 200 fly with a time of 1:59.38.

Cabrera was a three-time finalist at the 2024 Atlantic 10 Championships her senior year, securing 4th place in the 200 fly (2:00.11), 5th place in the 100 fly (53.97), and 8th place in the 200 IM (2:02.80). Both her 100 fly and 200 IM times were personal bests. Cabrera held the fastest times in all three events for Saint Bonaventure University during the 2023-2024 season and also recorded the fastest 50 fly split with a time of 24.97.

Cabrera concluded her career at Saint Bonaventure University as one of the top-three all-time performers in the 100 fly, 200 fly, 200 IM, 200 medley relay, and 400 medley relay. She was also selected as an NCAA Woman of the Year Nominee in 2024.

Top SCY Times

50 Fly Split – 24.97

100 Fly – 53.97

200 Fly – 1:59.70

200 IM – 2:01.77

Idaho ranked 6th overall at the Western Athletic Conference Championships last season, improving on their 7th-place finish from the previous year. Looking ahead, Cabrera has the potential to be a valuable asset to Saint Bonaventure University.

Last season, she would have had the fastest times in the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM at Idaho. She could also be an asset to the 200 medley relay as well, as her 50 fly split would have been the fastest of the team’s last year. Additionally, her 100 fly time would have surpassed the school record of 54.29 set in 2014.

Idaho’s recruiting class of 2024 includes Rylie Moxham, Jaidan Engle, Caleigh Stoddard, Marie Mason, Holly Lenarz, Courtney Crawford, Charlie Zollinger, Andie Wieber, Sienna Lefeber, Kaitlyn Hafer, and Adelaide McRoberts. Zollinger could also help bolster the fly group with her 200 fly time of 2:06.96, while Lenarz, McRoberts, and Mason could strengthen the IM group with their 200 IM times all being under 2:08.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.