Winter Juniors Qualifier Sumner Chmielewski Commits to Brown for 2022-2023

Sumner Chmielewski, a Winter Juniors qualifier from Sarasota, Florida, has announced her commitment to swim and study at Brown University for the 2022-2023 season. Chmieleweski currently trains and competes with the Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team, and also swims for Sarasota High School.

Chmielewski began swimming when she was just seven years old, and has been excelling in the sport ever since. While in high school, she has earned numerous awards including being named to the USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Team all four years. She was also a medalist at the FHSAA State Championships in each of her four years of high school, placing in the 500 free every year and in the 200 IM the last three seasons.

Chmielewski received NISCA All-American honors in the 500 freestyle her freshman, junior, and senior years. Outside of the pool, Chmielewski also excels in the classroom, maintaining straight As in Sarasota High School’s prestigious Advanced International Certification of Education program (AICE).

Best Times SCY:

200 free- 1:51.41

500 free- 4:50.88

1000 free- 10:00.35

200 IM- 2:03.66

400 IM- 4:14.76

At the 2021 FHSAA 4A (biggest schools) State Championships, Chmielewski competed in the 500 free and 200 IM, advancing to finals and earning medals in both.

In the 500, she posted a new best time of 4:50.88 in prelims, dropping nearly two seconds off her previous mark which was set just one week prior. Then, in finals, she raced to a 4:51.91, putting her in third place. In the 200 IM, she dropped nearly a second to go 2:03.66 in prelims, and nearly matched that in the final to finish second overall.

This past February, Chimielewski competed at the Orlando Speedo Sectionals, qualifying for finals and earning either personal or season-bests in each event. Her top finish was in the 200 fly, where she touched the wall fifth with a time of 2:17.60, only two-tenths off her personal best.

In the 200 free, she finished 16th, posting a time of 2:07.59 to drop over seven-tenths from her best. Chimielewski also competed in the 400 free, 200 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

Brown University, located in Providence, Rhode Island, is part of the Division I Ivy League Conference. In 2022, they finished fifth out of eight teams at the Ivy League Championships. They then sent only one swimmer to NCAAs, freshman Jenna Reznicek, in the 100 backstroke.

Chimielewski will be coming into Brown with Championship scoring potential. With her best time, she would have qualified for the ‘A’ final of the 400 IM in 3rd place. Brown did not have any ‘A’ or ‘B’ finalists in that event, as their top finisher ended up 17th. Chimielweski also would have qualified for the consolation final in the 500 free and the bonus final in the 200 IM.

Chimielweski will be joined at Brown by a group of top recruits, including Yvonne Jia of Minnesota, Catherine Yu of Washington, and Morgan Lukinac of Colorado.

