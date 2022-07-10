Kelly Pash Swims 57.7, Shaine Casas Swims 50.5 in Austin 100 Flys

2022 AUSTIN SOUTHERN SECTIONALS
- July 7-10, 2022
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, TX
- LCM
- Live Results
- Also on Meet Mobile as “2022 ST TXLA Speedo Southern Sectionals”
Carson Foster stole the show early on Saturday in Austin, but it was again the pair of Kelly Pash and Shaine Casas who served as brilliant understudies later in the session in the 100 butterfly.
Foster opened the men’s racing with a 1:55.89 in the 200 backstroke, which would have placed him 4th at the World Championships earlier this summer (read more about his swim here).
It also would have placed 3rd at the US International Team Trials behind Ryan Murphy and Shaine Casas.
Casas, a former Texas A&M Aggie who is now training at Texas as a pro, didn’t swim that 200 backstroke, however. Like much of the Texas men’s crew, he is racing secondary events this week, and that includes the 100 fly.
Casas won the A-Final in Austin on Saturday in 50.56 (splits: 23.42/27.14). That is his fastest time by more than half-a-second, clearing the 51.09 that he swam earlier this year at the Pro Swim Series meet in San Antonio.
Casas swam the 100 fly prelims at the US International Team Trials in April, qualifying 6th in 51.75 before dumping the final. While he has now emerged primarily as a backstroke on the international scene, as a freshman Casas actually dropped the backstroke races for the butterfly races at the NCAA Championships.
That swim jumps Casas from the 10th-best American in history to the 4th-best American in history in the event, behind only a list of Olympic multi-gold medalists. Each of the three men ahead of him also set the World Record at least once in their careers.
All-Time Top 5, Men’s 100 LCM Butterfly:
- Caeleb Dressel, 49.45 – Tokyo 2020
- Michael Phelps, 49.82 – 2009 Worlds
- Ian Crocker, 50.40 – 2005 Worlds
- Shaine Casas, 50.56 – 2022 Austin Sectionals
- Maxime Rooney, 50.68 – 2019 US Nationals
Casas’ emergence here gives the Americans another weapon in an already-versatile men’s medley relay lineup. The group of contenders includes Michael Andrew, who could swim the fly or breast legs, Casas, who could swim the fly or backstroke legs, and Caeleb Dressel, who could swim the fly or free legs. That kind of versatility gives American coaches lots of options to play the ‘hot hand’ at future international competitions.
Casas previously won the 100 free (48.23) and 100 back (52.51) this week, and is scheduled to swim the 200 IM on Sunday to complete his meet.
Not to be overshadowed is University of Texas woman Kelly Pash in the 100 fly. She won in a time of 57.73, which is half-a-second better than she swam at the Tokyo 2020 US Olympic Trials last summer as a new personal best.
Pash didn’t race at the US International Team Trials in April, but if she had, that time would have placed her 4th.
The swim also makes her the 19th-best American in the history of the event, and ranks her 13th in the world this season.
Previously this week, Pash was 2nd in the 200 fly in 2:09.35, which is not a best time, and won the 200 free in 1:59.47, which is a best time by a tenth. That makes her breakthrough in this 100 fly even more remarkable.
In that race, Pash, a rising senior, finished ahead of a pair of sub-minute Texas teammates. Emma Sticklen, a rising junior, was 2nd in 59.00, and Dakota Luther, who is transferring in to Texas next season was 3rd in 59.44. Sticklen’s swim misses her best time by just .14 seconds.
This reaffirms that the Longhorns will have the deepest butterfly group in the NCAA next season.
Other Winners, Highlights, and Top Junior Performances:
- Nitro 17-year old Paula Warren won the 200 backstroke in 2:15.26, half-a-second ahead of collegians Abby Pfeifer (2:15.78) and Abigail Ahrens (2:16.67). Warren’s previous best time was a 2:16, while Pfeifer and Ahrens had previous best times of 2:17. Warren is entering her senior year of high school, and will swim at Texas A&M in the fall of 2023.
- Austinite, National Junior Teamer, and Texas commit Jillian Cox won the women’s 400 free in 4:11.69. Cox won 4 Sectionals titles in yards in March in College Station. Olympic medalist Erica Sullivan finished 2nd in 4:13.12, and Cy-Fair Swim Club’s Hayden Miller, who finished the year with the fastest high school time in the 500 yard free, was 3rd in 4:13.36.
- Texas A&M rising junior Charlotte Longbottom won the 100 breast in 1:10.16. That is almost two seconds better than she was two weeks ago in her last meet.
- Texas’ Channing Hanley finished 2nd in the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.07, which is a new best time.
- 16-year old Ella Smoker from FLEET won the B-Final of the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.18. That undercuts her previous best time by over a second. Smoker is a rising high school junior who is entering her recruiting cycle. The drop follows a big drop of almost two seconds in the yards season.
- Dutch Olympian, and Texas undergrad, Caspar Corbeau won the men’s 100 breaststroke, topping a battle with Texas post-grad Will Licon and US World CHampionships team member Charlie Swanson. Corbeau won in 1:00.65, followed by Licon in 1:00.77 and Swanson in 1:01.28. Corbeau placed 13th in the semifinals at the World Championships after a 59.89 in prelims.
- Texas 2022 commit Ethan Doehler finished 5th in the 100 fly in 54.70, which knocks half-a-second off his previous best time in the event – done at this meet last summer.
- Texas’ Cole Crane dipped under 53 seconds for the first time in his career to place 2nd behind Casas in 52.60.
- Daniel Li, a Longhorn Aquatics swimmer who is committed to Princeton for fall 2023, was 4th in the 400 free as the top junior. His time was 3:58.67, which crushed his previous best time of 4:01.38.
- 15-year old Weslee Gettys placed 6th in the 400 free in 4:02.05. That ranks him as the 4th-best 15-year old in the country this season.
I think this article downplays how impressive Shaine’s swim was. I don’t understand how you can say Casas was an “understudy” today when his time is more competitive, both all-time and this year. He would’ve been second at trials and at worlds and the article doesn’t even mention that. Yet Carson gets an entire article for a less impressive swim. Carson’s swim was great too, but come on.
#2 Ian Crocker gave a fist pump to #3 Shane Casas right afterward. Just another day at the Texas pool.
Eh idk, Dressel’s never really had an amazing free split (esp not off a relay start) so he sorta has that fly leg locked down imo. (Unless he regresses a bit there and someone else is 50.flat.)
Unless he leaves a meet early, then he’s not really in contention.
Daniel Li *4th* not 54th 😉
What was Shaine’s 100 fly split?
23.42/27.14
Rooney was 50.68 100 fly
50.5 100 Fly, 52.5 100 Back, 48.2 100 Free
That signifies, to me, mean 200 IM potential. Was 1:56.7 earlier in the year…he’s entered tomorrow.
Clearly all of his 100s are on point right now, and moving forward that seems like it will be the obvious focus. But given how internationally weak the 200 back is, it makes the decision tougher. Maybe the 100s will be the main focus and he’ll still swim one of either the 2BK or IM moving forward. But clearly something is clicking in his 100s.
Given the status of the 2BK internationally, Carson going 1:55.8 as his last event of this meet, and after a long Worlds is promising. Murphy is only getting older,… Read more »
Yep the 2024 order of events might be completely different!