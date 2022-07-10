Kelly Pash Swims 57.7, Shaine Casas Swims 50.5 in Austin 100 Flys

2022 AUSTIN SOUTHERN SECTIONALS

July 7-10, 2022

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, TX

LCM

Carson Foster stole the show early on Saturday in Austin, but it was again the pair of Kelly Pash and Shaine Casas who served as brilliant understudies later in the session in the 100 butterfly.

Foster opened the men’s racing with a 1:55.89 in the 200 backstroke, which would have placed him 4th at the World Championships earlier this summer (read more about his swim here).

It also would have placed 3rd at the US International Team Trials behind Ryan Murphy and Shaine Casas.

Casas, a former Texas A&M Aggie who is now training at Texas as a pro, didn’t swim that 200 backstroke, however. Like much of the Texas men’s crew, he is racing secondary events this week, and that includes the 100 fly.

Casas won the A-Final in Austin on Saturday in 50.56 (splits: 23.42/27.14). That is his fastest time by more than half-a-second, clearing the 51.09 that he swam earlier this year at the Pro Swim Series meet in San Antonio.

Casas swam the 100 fly prelims at the US International Team Trials in April, qualifying 6th in 51.75 before dumping the final. While he has now emerged primarily as a backstroke on the international scene, as a freshman Casas actually dropped the backstroke races for the butterfly races at the NCAA Championships.

That swim jumps Casas from the 10th-best American in history to the 4th-best American in history in the event, behind only a list of Olympic multi-gold medalists. Each of the three men ahead of him also set the World Record at least once in their careers.

All-Time Top 5, Men’s 100 LCM Butterfly:

Caeleb Dressel, 49.45 – Tokyo 2020 Michael Phelps, 49.82 – 2009 Worlds Ian Crocker, 50.40 – 2005 Worlds Shaine Casas, 50.56 – 2022 Austin Sectionals Maxime Rooney, 50.68 – 2019 US Nationals

Casas’ emergence here gives the Americans another weapon in an already-versatile men’s medley relay lineup. The group of contenders includes Michael Andrew, who could swim the fly or breast legs, Casas, who could swim the fly or backstroke legs, and Caeleb Dressel, who could swim the fly or free legs. That kind of versatility gives American coaches lots of options to play the ‘hot hand’ at future international competitions.

Casas previously won the 100 free (48.23) and 100 back (52.51) this week, and is scheduled to swim the 200 IM on Sunday to complete his meet.

Not to be overshadowed is University of Texas woman Kelly Pash in the 100 fly. She won in a time of 57.73, which is half-a-second better than she swam at the Tokyo 2020 US Olympic Trials last summer as a new personal best.

Pash didn’t race at the US International Team Trials in April, but if she had, that time would have placed her 4th.

The swim also makes her the 19th-best American in the history of the event, and ranks her 13th in the world this season.

2021-2022 LCM Women 100 Fly Torri USA

Huske 2 Marie

Wattel FRA 56.14 3 Zhang

Yufei CHN 56.24 4 Claire

Curzan USA 56.35 5 Louise

Hansson SWE 56.48 6 Sarah

Sjostrom SWE 56.70 7 Brianna

Throssell AUS 56.96 8 Maggie

MacNeil CAN 57.13 9 Kelsi

Dahlia USA 57.53 10 Arina

Surkova RUS 57.69 11 Farida

Osman EGY 57.66 12 Lara

Pudar BIH 57.67 13 Kelly

Pash USA 57.73 View Top 31»

Previously this week, Pash was 2nd in the 200 fly in 2:09.35, which is not a best time, and won the 200 free in 1:59.47, which is a best time by a tenth. That makes her breakthrough in this 100 fly even more remarkable.

In that race, Pash, a rising senior, finished ahead of a pair of sub-minute Texas teammates. Emma Sticklen, a rising junior, was 2nd in 59.00, and Dakota Luther, who is transferring in to Texas next season was 3rd in 59.44. Sticklen’s swim misses her best time by just .14 seconds.

This reaffirms that the Longhorns will have the deepest butterfly group in the NCAA next season.

Other Winners, Highlights, and Top Junior Performances: