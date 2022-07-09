Carson Foster Swims Another Best Time with 1:55.86 200 Back

2022 AUSTIN SOUTHERN SECTIONALS
- July 7-10, 2022
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, TX
- LCM
- Live Results
- Also on Meet Mobile as “2022 ST TXLA Speedo Southern Sectionals”
For the third night in a row, Carson Foster has swam a best time at Austin Sectionals. Tonight, Foster swam a 1:55.89 in the men’s 200 backstroke.
Prior to today, Foster’s best stood at a 1:57.28 which he swam at the end of May 2022 back in his home state of Ohio. Tonight’s best time moves him up from being outside of the US top 25 performers ever to now sitting at #14.
Foster’s time from tonight also would have finished third at US International Team Trials in April. Foster opted not to swim the event there, instead focusing on the 200 free, 200 IM, and 400 IM. Notably, he qualified for the US Worlds team in all three of those events and won individual silver medals in both the 200 and 400 IMs.
Tonight’s time also would have finished fourth at the 2022 World Championships. Ryan Murphy and Shaine Casas of the United States finished first and third in the event at Worlds respectively.
Foster’s splits tonight were:
|50
|27.14
|100
|28.81
|55.95
|150
|29.94
|200
|29.97
|59.91
|1:55.86
Foster only had about a four-second fall off from his first to second 100. Notably, his last two 50 splits were about dead even.
Last night, Foster swam a 3:45.29 in the 400 freestyle during a time trial to become the #10 US performer of all-time. Foster opted not to swim the event today as he declared a false start, instead focusing on the 200 backstroke. Two nights ago, Foster swam a 1:53.67 in the 200 butterfly to become the #3 American in the event ever.
Foster has told SwimSwam that he will be taking a break now and will not be attending US National in Irvine later this month. The 200 backstroke was his last scheduled event of Sectionals.
While I think the 200 fly is his best swim of the meet, adding this to the list of great swims he has had this week is very impressive. Carson is turning into a real all-around threat.
His NCAA lineup next year lookin really interesting. 500 free vs 200 IM, 200 free vs 400 IM, 200 back vs 200 fly. He’s def an IMer but he’s gotta consider maybe swimming some free at NCAAs as they might give him a better shot at the title than facing Marchand in the IMs
Interesting that his times in the 200 fly and 200 back would both have been 4th at Worlds yet the 200 fly time is historically more impressive. More evidence that the 200 back is very flat right now.
Carson should definitely do 2 fly at NCAA’s instead of 2 back.
Might have a better chance winning the 500 free than 200 IM as well