Ohio State Announces Addition of Mexican Breastroker Guillermo Cepeda Balboa

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Guillermo Cepeda Balboa of Mexico has announced his intentions to further his academic and athletic careers at Ohio State University. Balboa is a 2021 high school graduate and will be joining the Buckeyes for the 2022-2023 season.

I am extremely excited to announce that I’ll be continuing my academic and athletic career at the Ohio State University! I would like to thank God, my coaches, family, friends, and teammates for supporting me along the way. Huge thanks to the OSU coaches for this opportunity. GO BUCKS!!! ⭕️🌰

Balboa currently trains and competes with San Luis Potosi Swim Team, located in north-central Mexico. He is primarily a sprint freestyle and breaststroke specialist. In Mexico, Balboa regularly competes in both long course and short course meters.

Best Times LCM:

50 free- 24.75

100 free- 53.17

100 breast- 1:06.87

200 breast- 2:22.93

Best Times SCM (Converted to SCY):

50 free- 23.72 (21.36)

100 free- 51.27 (46.18)

100 breast- 1:03.80 (57.47)

200 breast- 2:15.59 (2:02.15)

Balboa’s most recent competition was the Mexican Selectivo Unico, the Mexican National Team’s selection meet for World Championships. There, Balboa competed in the 100 free, 50 breast, 100 breast and 200 breast. He qualified for finals in all of his races.

Balboa’s highest finish of the meet came in the 200 breast, where he placed eighth. In the 100 free, he set a new lifetime best by nearly half a second in 53.17 (LCM) in prelims before adding just over-two tenths in the final to place 14th.

Ohio State competes in the Big Ten conference, and the Buckeyes are coming off a runner-up finishes at the B1G Championships last season, trailing only Indiana.

With Balboa’s lack of SCY racing experience, it is difficult to tell exactly how he will perform in that format. While he’s still got improvement to make to make an impact for such a high-level program, Balboa is a prospect with a ton of potential that the OSU coaches will be able to work with.

The class of 2026 recruits that will be joining Balboa in the fall include Ohio natives Sam Campbell and Rylan McDaniel, as well as TYR Pro Swim Series finalist Mason Edmund.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.