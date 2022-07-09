Wheaton College Illinois Adds Backstroker Abriel Phelps for 2022-2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Abriel Phelps, a backstroker from Pennsylvania, has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at Wheaton College in Illinois. She has been swimming competitively for 10 years, and will be continuing her career at the collegiate level beginning in the 2022-2023 season.

I chose Wheaton so that I could not only further my swimming career and education, but most importantly grow in my faith in Christ as I pursue a Christian education.

Phelps attended Springfield High School in Pennsylvania for her senior year. In prior years, she lived in New Mexico where she swam for Artesia High School and Artesia Aquatic Club. She qualified for and competed at her school’s district championships all four years, and also qualified for the New Mexico State Championships in 2020 and 2021.

Phelps’s primary event is the 100 backstroke, and she also swims sprint freestyle. At the 2022 PA District I Girls Swimming Championships, she competed in the 100 backstroke. There, she posted a time of 1:05.11 and earned 8th place.

In 2020 and 2021, Phelps competed at the NMAA State Swimming Championships as part of Artesia High School’s relay teams. In 2020, she was on the 200 medley, 200 free, and 400 free relays. In 2021, she was a part of the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. That year, Artesia’s 400 free relays placed 9th with a final time of 3:56.62. Phelps split a 1:01.47.

Best Times SCY:

50 free- 26.80

100 free- 59.20

100 back- 1:05.04

Wheaton College is a Division III program that competes in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW). In 2022, the Wheaton women finished in 4th place out of 6 teams. The Wheaton Thunder are led by Head Women’s coach Megan Ayers who will be heading into her 6th season. Ayers’ husband, Jacob, is the Head Men’s coach.

At the CCIW Championships, Wheaton had two girls qualify for finals in the 100 back, Phelps’ best event. They finished in 2nd and 16th place. With her best time, Phelps would have finished 19th overall and been the fourth-fastest finisher for Wheaton.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.