Winter Juniors Qualifier Stella Todd (2022) Makes Verbal Pledge to Kentucky

Stella Todd (“Sophia Todd” in the USA Swimming SWIMS database) from Richardson, Texas has announced via social media her intention to swim at the University of Kentucky in the class of 2026.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Kentucky!!! I couldn’t have done it without my friends, family, and coaches. GO CATS😼💙!!”

Todd is a junior at Bishop Lynch High School in Dallas. She swims year-round with the club team City of Richardson Swim Team and is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. Todd won both 500 free (with a TAPPS D1 record of 4:58.90) and the 200 IM (2:07.18) at the 2020 Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (“TAPPS”) Division I Championships as a sophomore. She also anchored the winning 400 free relay and swam fly on the runner-up 200 medley relay, all of which helped Bishop Lynch achieve a second-place team finish.

In club swimming, Todd excels at a wide variety of events. She is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 fly and a Futures qualifier in the 100/200/400 free and 200/400 IM. She recently competed at the 2020 18&U Winter Championships at Lakeside Aquatic Club, finaling in the 100 free (27th), 500 free (16th), 100 fly (6th), 200 fly (11th), 200 IM (12th), and 400 IM (13th). Many of her best SCY times date from March 2019’s NCSA Spring Championship. There, she came in 35th in the 100 fly, 28th in the 200 IM, and 29th in the 400 IM and took home new PBs in the 200 free, 100 IM, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

100 fly – 54.96

200 fly – 2:02.26

200 IM – 2:03.21

400 IM – 4:22.48

50 free – 24.31

100 free – 52.02

200 free – 1:51.84

500 free – 4:55.75

Todd will join the Wildcats with class of 2026 verbal commits Breckin Gormley, Grace Frericks, Jordan Agliano, Lucy Reber, Lydia Hanlon, and Marin McKee. She will arrive just after the graduation of Izzy Gati and Riley Gaines but will overlap a year with flyer Caitlin Brooks.

