Florida State Men Finish Regular Season Undefeated For First Time Since 1997

Florida State V. Tampa-UNF

January 27, 2021

Tallahassee, FL

Meet Results

Team Scores: FSU Men 207 — Tampa Men 55 FSU Women 167 — Tampa Women 81 FSU Women 182 — UNF Women 66 Tampa Women 186 — UNF Women 64



The Florida State (FSU) Seminoles swept Tampa and UNF women on Wednesday in Tallahassee. The FSU men’s meet win over Tampa this afternoon improved their undefeated 2020-2021 regular season to 6-0. This now marks the fourth time in FSU men’s program history to finish the regular season undefeated. The last time the FSU men finished a dual meet season undefeated was in 1997. The Tampa women also celebrated a win over the UNF women for the in-state afternoon meet.

Here are the teams and winning scores the Seminole men defeated this season:

Georgia Tech (11/6): 152-147

TCU (11/14): 201.5-97.5

LSU (1/8): 170.5-91.5

Gardner-Webb (1/16): 188-90

Auburn (1/20): 180-120

Tampa (1/27): 207-55

Meet Highlights

FSU freshman Mason Herbet was dominant for the Seminoles on Wednesday, winning three individual events. Herbet was a member of the winning 200 medley relay that kicked the meet off. Herbet (22.14), Izaak Bastian (25.24), Max McCuster (21.17), and Peter Varjasi (20.41) combined to win at 1:28.96.

After splitting 22.1 in the 50 back from the relay, Herbet then flipped on his stomach to win the 100 breast at 55.34. Herbet took his second win in the 100 free at 44.67. Teammates Quinn Scholz (45.21) and Kuba Ksiazek (45.42) finished behind Herbet in the event. Ksiazek also won the 50 free at 20.30. Earlier in the “B” medley relay, Ksiazek anchored in a 19.88.

Herbet then took his third win of the meet in the 200 IM at 1:49.81, holding off teammate Nick Vance (1:49.88) by 0.07s.

The lone win from the Tampa men came in the 100 fly, where freshman Yigit Saglam took the win at 48.61, touching three-tenths ahead of FSU freshman Rush Clark (48.92).

On the women’s side, three FSU freshman made their marks in the pool on Wednesday. In the 100 fly, Jenny Halden won the event at 53.92, ahead of freshman teammates Jaden Herbet (55.21) and Pia Murray (56.23). Earlier in the meet, Herbet won the 100 back at 55.47 while Murray won the 200 back by nearly 6 seconds at 1:58.49.

While the FSU women won 12 of 14 events on Wednesday, the Tampa women picked up two wins. Sophomore Julia Augustsson won the 100 breast at 1:03.23, touching a half-second ahead of FSU’s Lana Berry (1:03.73). In the 200 breast, Augustsson settled for second place (2:17.79) by a tenth to winner FSU senior Kile Carriger (2:17.69). In the 100 distance, Carriger finished in third at 1:04.14.

Next in the women’s event, the 200 fly, Tampa junior Courtney Sherwood took the win at 2:02.93, with teammates Lindsay Grater (2:03.97) and Katie Horan (2:06.31) rounding out the top 3 times in the event.

More Highlights: