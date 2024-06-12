Winnington Is First Man To Notch 2nd Event Qualification On Aussie OLY Trials Day 3

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

Day 3 of the 2024 Australian Olympic Trials began with fireworks as the women’s 200m free saw two swimmers dip under the former world record en route to qualifying for Paris.

Ariarne Titmus ripped a lifetime best of 1:52.23 to take the top spot while Mollie O’Callaghan was immediately behind in 1:52.48.

Lani Pallister was next to the wall in 1:55.57 while Brianna Throssell registered 1:55.74 to secure their spots on the women’s 4x200m free relay.

If Australia winds up taking 6 relay members, as the nation has done in the past, then Shayna Jack and Jamie Perkins would be next on the roster. The pair tied at 1:56.22 to finish in joint 5th place.

On the men’s side, 2 additional qualifiers were added to the roster as a result of the 50m free.

2023 world champion and 2024 World Championships silver medalist Cameron McEvoy posted a winning effort of 21.35, beating his 21.45 put up Doha.

Making his first Olympic team in 2nd place was Ben Armbruster, with the 22-year-old turning in a time of 21.84. That sneaked under the Swimming Australia-mandated Olympic Qualification Time by just .04 and marked Armbruster’s first-ever foray under the 22-second barrier.

Entering this competition, Armbruster’s personal best rested at the 22.09 logged at this year’s Australian Open Championships.

Day 3 also brought us the first man to add a 2nd event for the Olympics, as Elijah Winnington followed up his 400m free victory with a gold in the 800m.

Winnington registered 7:44.90, the 2nd-best time of his career. Sam Short, who earlier qualified in the 400m free behind Winnington, touched in 7:46.52 this evening, missing the OQT of 7:45.80.

As Short qualified in the 400m, Swimming Australia will most likely let him add this 800m free to his lineup as he beat the World Aquatics OQT of 7:51.65. Until the official Australian roster is revealed, we’ll leave the 800m free off Short’s event list.

Australian Individual Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 2 of 2024 Trials

Relay Qualifiers