Where Do International NCAA Swimmers Come From?

The NCAA keeps a public base of data on international students. This article will break down the swimming & diving parameters, including the top countries of origin, the percentage in the sport, and growth trends over time.

Countries Of Origin

Listed below are the top 10 countries for D1 and D2 men and women for the 2021-22 season. The NCAA doesn’t provide data for D3. Unsurprisingly, many top countries of origin are geographically close to and/or diplomatically aligned with the U.S. The countries also typically have English as an official language or a high percentage of English speakers.

There are more international women in NCAA swimming than international men, consistent with more total roster spots in women’s swimming than in men’s.

Division 1 Men

CANADA 43 POLAND 25 SPAIN 24 SWEDEN 22 ISRAEL 21 SOUTH AFRICA 21 BRAZIL 20 UNITED KINGDOM 19 AUSTRALIA 17 MEXICO 17

Division 1 Women

CANADA 132 UNITED KINGDOM 65 MEXICO 40 SOUTH AFRICA 34 ITALY 32 SPAIN 31 AUSTRALIA 30 GERMANY 27 SWEDEN 24 HUNGARY 21 POLAND 21

Division 2 Men

BRAZIL 31 GERMANY 22 SPAIN 15 CANADA 14 POLAND 14 SOUTH AFRICA 14 ITALY 12 SWEDEN 11 EGYPT 8 BAHAMAS 7 CROATIA 7 UNITED KINGDOM 7

Division 2 Women

CANADA 35 GERMANY 23 SOUTH AFRICA 17 BRAZIL 16 SPAIN 14 MEXICO 10 UNITED KINGDOM 10 SWEDEN 9 AUSTRALIA 7 HUNGARY 7 ISRAEL 7

Percentage of Total Athletes

The table below shows the percentage of total athletes in each division and gender that are international. In Division 1, swimming & diving falls in the middle of the pack compared to other sports, while in Division 2 international swimmers are on the higher end percentage-wise. Tennis is the only sport in which a majority of athletes are international.

Division and Gender Percentage of International Athletes (2022) Men’s Division 1 15% Women’s Division 1 15% Men’s Division 2 15% Women’s Division 2 11%

International Participation Over Time

The webpage also shows parameters in international student-athlete trends over time from 2017-2022. Apart from women’s division 1 swimming, the number of international swimmers did not significantly grow or shrink.

2017 International First-Years 2022 International First-Years % Change Men’s D1 99 95 -3% Women’s D1 157 175 11% Men’s D2 72 72 0% Women’s D2 67 69 3%

International student policy in the U.S. has been a topic in political news this month. Several top universities advised their international students to return to the country before president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration in case of new travel or immigration restrictions.