Where Do International NCAA Swimmers Come From?

by Will Baxley 0

January 12th, 2025 College, International, News

The NCAA keeps a public base of data on international students. This article will break down the swimming & diving parameters, including the top countries of origin, the percentage in the sport, and growth trends over time.

Countries Of Origin

Listed below are the top 10 countries for D1 and D2 men and women for the 2021-22 season. The NCAA doesn’t provide data for D3. Unsurprisingly, many top countries of origin are geographically close to and/or diplomatically aligned with the U.S. The countries also typically have English as an official language or a high percentage of English speakers.

There are more international women in NCAA swimming than international men, consistent with more total roster spots in women’s swimming than in men’s.

Division 1 Men

CANADA 43
POLAND 25
SPAIN 24
SWEDEN 22
ISRAEL 21
SOUTH AFRICA 21
BRAZIL 20
UNITED KINGDOM 19
AUSTRALIA 17
MEXICO 17

Division 1 Women

CANADA 132
UNITED KINGDOM 65
MEXICO 40
SOUTH AFRICA 34
ITALY 32
SPAIN 31
AUSTRALIA 30
GERMANY 27
SWEDEN 24
HUNGARY 21
POLAND 21

Division 2 Men

BRAZIL 31
GERMANY 22
SPAIN 15
CANADA 14
POLAND 14
SOUTH AFRICA 14
ITALY 12
SWEDEN 11
EGYPT 8
BAHAMAS 7
CROATIA 7
UNITED KINGDOM 7

Division 2 Women

CANADA 35
GERMANY 23
SOUTH AFRICA 17
BRAZIL 16
SPAIN 14
MEXICO 10
UNITED KINGDOM 10
SWEDEN 9
AUSTRALIA 7
HUNGARY 7
ISRAEL 7

Percentage of Total Athletes

The table below shows the percentage of total athletes in each division and gender that are international. In Division 1, swimming & diving falls in the middle of the pack compared to other sports, while in Division 2 international swimmers are on the higher end percentage-wise. Tennis is the only sport in which a majority of athletes are international.

Division and Gender Percentage of International Athletes (2022)
Men’s Division 1 15%
Women’s Division 1 15%
Men’s Division 2 15%
Women’s Division 2 11%

International Participation Over Time

The webpage also shows parameters in international student-athlete trends over time from 2017-2022. Apart from women’s division 1 swimming, the number of international swimmers did not significantly grow or shrink.

2017 International First-Years 2022 International First-Years % Change
Men’s D1 99 95 -3%
Women’s D1 157 175 11%
Men’s D2 72 72 0%
Women’s D2 67 69 3%

International student policy in the U.S. has been a topic in political news this month. Several top universities advised their international students to return to the country before president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration in case of new travel or immigration restrictions.

0
