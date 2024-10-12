Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming: 10/12/2024

In our Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Fedor Igoshin, 13, Orinda Aquatics (PC): Igoshin posted some blistering times at the OAPB C/B/BB+ meet in Morgana, California, setting five personal bests and coming close in two others. In the 200 IM, Igoshin’s time of 1:57.38 was just three one-hundredths shy of his lifetime best set in April, which ranked 11th last season among 13-year-old boys. The Orinda Aquatics product hit new bests in the 50 free (23.21), 200 free (1:48.37), 100 back (54.48), 100 breast (1:02.87) and 200 fly (1:57.86).

Lauren Lonsdale, 12, Sacramento Aquatics Club (SN): Lonsdale has established lifetime bests across nine different events so far in the 2024-25 season, including a notable performance in the 1000 freestyle at the “Splashtember” mixed meet in Vacaville, California. Lonsdale put up a time of 10:25.01, moving her into 59th all-time in the girls’ 11-12 age group. Most recently, she set bests in the 200 free (1:53.00) and 1650 free (17:20.12) last weekend, moving to 56th and 36th all-time in the age group, respectively.

Eli Kim, 11, Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks (PC): Also racing at the OAPB C/B/BB+, Kim fired off set seven best times, including a headline-worthy swim in the 400 IM. Kim dropped a time of 4:41.19, ranking him 1st among 11-year-olds this season by five seconds in what was his first-ever 400 IM on record. In the entirety of last season, the time would rank 5th. He added impressive swims in the 50 free (25.56), 200 free (1:57.47), 100 back (1:01.22), 100 breast (1:10.12), 200 breast (2:32.87) and 100 fly (1:03.40).

Zaryna Wardlay, 12, Metroplex Aquatics (NT): Wardlay established five PBs at the COR October Senior Meet in Garland, Texas, highlighted by her swim in the 50 free. Wardlay dropped nearly a full second in the 50, clocking 24.78 to rank 2nd this season in the girls’ 11-12 age group, trailing only Lonsdale (24.65). The Metroplex Aquatics product also posted new bests in the 100 free (55.02), 100 back (1:03.85), and 100 fly (1:02.56).

Jude Burkhart, 12, North Baltimore Aquatic Club (MD): Burkhart got his season off to a good start at the Bill Schmidt Invitational in York, Pennsylvania, setting lifetime bests in six different events. The NBAC product cracked the top 50 all-time in the boys’ 11-12 age group in two events, moving to 23rd in the 500 free (4:49.08) and 42nd in the 100 fly (54.44) while adding PBs in the 50 back (27.06), 50 breast (30.52), 100 breast (1:07.86) and 50 fly (25.15).

Brenley Bonez, 14, Duneland Swim Club (IN): Bonez kicked off the season by picking up right where she left off in the summer, producing some notable performances in the breaststroke events. The 14-year-old swam a best time of 29.47 in the 50 breast, ranking her 1st this season in the girls’ 13-14 age group by nearly a full second. The Duneland Swim Club product also clocked 1:04.84 in the 100 breast, #3 in the age group this season and within a second of the PB she set last season (1:03.88).