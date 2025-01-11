Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming: 1/11/2025

In our Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Emma Li, 12, Pacific Dragons Swim Team (PN): Li hit a new PB in the 100 free and was the 2nd-highest point scorer in the girls’ 11-12 age group at the Pacific Coast All-Star meet last weekend in Hillsboro, Oreg., representing Pacific Northwest Swimming. Li set a best time of 54.29 in the 100 free, ranking her 15th this season in the 11-12 age group, and she added wins in the 200 free (1:58.63) and 200 IM (2:14.66) at the meet while finishing as the runner-up in the 500 free and 100 fly.

Hayes Feng, 12, Olympic Cascade Aquatics (PN): Also representing the Pacific Northwest Team at the All-Star meet, Feng won two events and set three best times in the 11-12 boys age group, highlighted by his swim in the 100 breast. Feng clocked 1:03.27, improving on his month-old best time of 1:03.58 to rank 5th this season in the 11-12 age group. He also won the 100 IM in 58.91, good for 11th this season in the age group, and added a third best time in the 200 free (1:58.48) while winning the 50 breast (29.53) just outside his PB.

Nicholas Lacson, 11, Aquazot Swim Club (CA): Lacson set five best times representing Southern California Swimming at the Pacific Coast All-Star Meet, picking up three podium finishes in the boys’ 11-12 age group as an 11-year-old. Lacson’s most notable swim came in the 100 IM, where he clocked 59.95 to rank #2 among 11-year-old boys in the country this season. He also went 59.76 in the 100 back to rank 4th, and his swims in the 50 back (28.21) and 100 breast (1:09.41) both rank 9th.

Sofie Vanyo, 16, Atlantic Coast Athletic Clubs of VA (VA): Vanyo set a new lifetime best in the 200 fly and won all six events she raced at the Jeff Rouse Invitational in Stafford, Va., last weekend. The 16-year-old clocked 2:04.37 in the 200 fly, improving on her previous best of 2:05.95 set in December 2023. She also won the 200 free (1:52.78), 100 back (58.49), 200 back (2:07.65), 100 fly (56.58) and 200 IM (2:07.12), with the 200 free and 100 fly swims marking season-best times.

Ethan Han, 13, Whitewaters Swimming (NJ): Han set four personal best times at the EEX Holiday Classic in Piscataway, N.J., in December, ranking him near the top of 13-year-old boys in the country. Han clocked 51.76 in the 100 back and 58.59 in the 100 breast, both ranking him 2nd this season for 13-year-olds, while his time of 4:40.10 in the 500 free ranks 4th and his 2:10.24 clocking in the 200 breast sits 7th.

Ella Fuller, 13, Southern Utah Swimming Association (UT): Fuller dropped more than 35 seconds in the 1650 free at the Utah Swimming SC Senior Championships in early December, claiming victory in a time of 17:51.48. The swim ranks her 30th this season among 13-year-old girls. She also set best times in the 50 free (26.28), 200 free (2:01.57), 1000 free (10:50.60) and 200 fly (2:16.93) at the meet.