Week End Di Gare a Pavia Con Un Occhio Agli USA e Mare Nostrum Si apre un week end ricco di gare interessanti da seguire anche comodamente da casa. Tra Italia, Francia e USA…

Ashley Neidigh Shares One of her Favorite IU Distance Sets (Video) In the women’s race, Ashley Neidigh dropped a PB of 16:17.43 to outlast Stanford’s Megan Byrnes, who was 2nd in 16:20.46

True Sweetser: “I like to swim far… maybe too far” (Video) Vargas and Sweetser both made a big push at the end, ultimately taking 2nd and 3rd in times of 15:19.34 and 15:19.86 respectively.