Ashley Neidigh Shares One of her Favorite IU Distance Sets (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

In the women’s race, Ashley Neidigh dropped a PB of 16:17.43 to outlast Stanford’s Megan Byrnes, who was 2nd in 16:20.46. Just last month, Neidigh reset her lifetime best by over eleven seconds in Indianapolis down to 16:21.62, and chopped another four off tonight. Byrnes also went a best in Indy in 16:20.23, narrowly missing that time by a few tenths.

Byrnes’ Stanford teammate Leah Stevens claimed 3rd in 16:35.47, with top seed coming in Olivia Anderson (16:46.43) and Mabel Zavaros (16:51.54) 4th and 5th, both of Swim Ontario.

