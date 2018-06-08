True Sweetser: “I like to swim far… maybe too far” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

In the men’s race, Zane Grothe of Mission Viejo held off a hard charging Ricardo Vargas and True Sweetser for the win, clocking a time of 15:18.43. Grothe has been as fast as 15:05.31 this season, done at the Indy stop in May (where he also won). Vargas and Sweetser both made a big push at the end, ultimately taking 2nd and 3rd in times of 15:19.34 and 15:19.86 respectively.

Nick Norman, who swam a pair of PBs in this event at the recent Speedo Grand Challenge had his 2nd best swim ever for 4th in 15:22.98, and Johannes Calloni was 5th in 15:30.35. Clark Smith, swimming his first mile of the year, took 6th in 15:32.05.