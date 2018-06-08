True Sweetser: “I like to swim far… maybe too far” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

In the men’s race, Zane Grothe of Mission Viejo held off a hard charging Ricardo Vargas and True Sweetser for the win, clocking a time of 15:18.43. Grothe has been as fast as 15:05.31 this season, done at the Indy stop in May (where he also won). Vargas and Sweetser both made a big push at the end, ultimately taking 2nd and 3rd in times of 15:19.34 and 15:19.86 respectively.

Nick Norman, who swam a pair of PBs in this event at the recent Speedo Grand Challenge had his 2nd best swim ever for 4th in 15:22.98, and Johannes Calloni was 5th in 15:30.35. Clark Smith, swimming his first mile of the year, took 6th in 15:32.05.

Alex

That was awesome!! Love this guys attitude. It reminds me of Cam Levins the 5k Canadian Olympians for Track. Ran I think 160 miles a week on avg? Some people respond well to a huge aerobic overload. You just have to have good timing so it really isn’t “just exercise.”

Here’s a another other example from different mountain biking Howard Grotts vs Keegan Swenson. 30 minute mountain bike race. One trains 18-32 hours a week and the other trains 8-12. Came in 1-2 at Nationals. Different physiologies for different people.

BigSwimGuy1500

True Sweetser is definitely “all about the fitness” because that guy sure does have a smoking hot bod!!!

