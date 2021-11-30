WATCH: Shymanovich Resets 100 Breast WR & More ISL Playoff Match 5 Race Videos

2021 ISL PLAYOFF Match 5
- November 25th-26th, 2021
- Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands
- Short Course Meters (25m – SCM) Format
- Match 5 Results
There’s no denying that the highlight of Match 5 was the men’s 100 breast, which featured a new world record in the men’s 100 breaststroke. Energy Standard’s Ilya Shymanovich blasted a 55.28, which shaved .04 off his previous world record from Playoff Match 3.
In this race, Shymanovich jackpotted 30 points from all the other competitors except his teammate Felipe Lima, who collected 7 points.
Although he didn’t re-break his 50 breast world record that he achieved during the regular season, Shymanovich was able to jackpot 30 points in that event as well. His breaststroke performances during Match 5 earned him the title of Match MVP.
Shymanovich’s World Record – 100 Breast, 55.28
In Match 5, LA Current’s Ryan Murphy set a new American and ISL record in the 50 back (22.53). That time now ranks Murphy as #3 among all-time performances, behind only Florent Manaudou‘s world record of 22.22 from 2014 and Kliment Kolesnikov‘s 22.47 from the SC European Championships one month ago.
PLAYOFF MATCH 5 RACE VIDEOS
Rylov went way past 15m in R2 of the skins. True grit from Murph.