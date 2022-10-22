WATCH: Gretchen Walsh Clocks 21.91 50 Fly Split, Fastest-Ever In History

VIRGINIA VS. FLORIDA

October 22, 2022 at 10 AM EST

SCY (25 yards)

Charlottesville, Virginia

Biggest Storylines

If there’s one trend we’ve seen accelerating over the last few years of college swimming, it’s that some teams and swimmer don’t need tech suits or taper to drop some jaw-dropping times.

The Virginia Cavalier women have been on the vanguard of that trend, and today Gretchen Walsh popped the fastest fly split ever as Virginia hosted Florida in a dual meet in Charlottesville.

Walsh’s time of 21.91, apparently done in a practice suit, surpasses her teammate Kate Douglass‘ 21.95 split from nearly two years ago as the fastest split of all-time.

Top 10 All-Time Butterfly Splits, Women’s 200 Yard Medley Relay:

The Cavaliers have some historic versatility, and they flexed that mix of versatility and top-end speed on their 200 medley relays this morning. Walsh, who had the fastest 50 back time ever in yards for about a month last year, jumped onto the fly leg, while Douglass led off Virginia’s ‘A’ relay in 24.03. Even more impressive? The relay with Walsh and Douglass didn’t even win, as their ‘B’ relay touched just ahead, 1:36.34 to 1:36.37. Live results are showing some weird splits for the ‘B’ relay, but we’ll updated with full splits if they become available.

Walsh has been as fast as 22.81 on backstroke, so it seems safe to expect her to resume leadoff duties later in the season. However, not only does she now own the fastest fly split ever, and two of the top three 50 yard back times ever, but she also has produced some of the fastest freestyle splits ever, with a pair of 20.58s from last year’s ACC and NCAA Championships. Of course, in true Virginia versatile fashion, Douglass has been just a hair faster, with free splits of 20.54 and 20.55.

Watch the full race video, with UVA coach Todd DeSorbo mic’d up here:

