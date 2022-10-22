Gretchen Walsh Posts 50.53 100 Fly, Becomes Fastest Woman Ever Unsuited

VIRGINIA VS. FLORIDA

October 22, 2022 at 10 AM EST

SCY (25 yards)

Charlottesville, Virginia

Live Results

Biggest Storylines

Full Meet Live Recap

Remember when we said that the women’s 100 fly at NCAAs would be a four-woman race between Claire Curzan, Torri Huske, Kate Douglass, and Maggie MacNeil? Well, we were wrong. Because Gretchen Walsh just dropped a 50.53 100 fly in a practice suit today, overtaking MacNeil’s mark of 50.84 to become the fastest woman ever unsuited in the event. In addition, she is also the second woman to crack the 51-second barrier unsuited, as MacNeil was the first two weeks ago.

Walsh’s time is a personal best by over a second, beating out her old mark of 51.73 from December 2020. It also would have been fast enough to place fourth at last year’s NCAA Championship meet.

Walsh vs. MacNeil, Comparative Splits:

Gretchen Walsh, UVA vs. Florida Maggie MacNeil, LSU vs. South Carolina 50m 23.43 23.81 100m 27.10 27.03 Total 50.53 50.84

If you look at the splits, most of Walsh’s advantage over MacNeil came on the front half of the race, where Walsh was 0.38 seconds faster. However, MacNeil’s back half was 0.07 seconds faster than Walsh’s.

Last year, Walsh didn’t even swim the 100 fly at NCAAs, instead opting to race the 50 free, 100 back, and 100 free. Her early season speed in the 100 fly begs us to ask: will she be switching from the 100 back to the 100 fly at NCAAs this year? From what it looks like now, racing the 100 back would give her a better chance at a national title and would be better for UVA-points wise, considering that she’s the second fastest performer of all time in that event whereas in the 100 fly she will have to race her teammate and American record holder Kate Douglass. However, so many things could change from right to championship season.

Walsh had arguably one of the greatest dual meet performances in recent history today, as in addition to her 100 fly swim, she also split a 21.91 in the 50 fly—the fastest ever. She also clocked a 21.40 in the 50 free to become the fastest performer of the 2022-23 season, and lead off the 400 free relay with 47.67 100 free.