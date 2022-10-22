Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Dylan Carter, Javier Acevedo Hit SCM 50 Back National Records in Berlin

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – BERLIN

Men’s 50 Back – Final

  • World Record: 22.22, Florent Manaudou (FRA) – 2014
  • World Junior Record: 22.77, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2018
  • World Cup Record: 22.61, Peter Marshall (USA) – 2009
  1. Dylan Carter (TTO) – 23.15
  2. Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 23.22
  3. Javier Acevedo (CAN) – 23.24

A day after breaking a ten-year-old national record en route to his win in the 50 freestyleDylan Carter made it 2 wins in 2 days by touching first in the men’s 50-meter back. Once again, he took the win in national record time, hitting 23.15 which lowers his own Trinidad & Tobago national record from 2018 by .04 seconds.

Carter, a 26-year-old graduate of USC, was second at the turn in 11.40, .04 seconds behind Tomas Franta. He surged over the last 25 meters, holding off charges from the likes of Thomas Ceccon and Javier Acevedo.

With his 23.24, Acevedo also reset his Canadian national record, bettering the 23.49 he went during the 2021 ISL season. This follows up the bronze medal he earned in the LCM 50 back at this summer’s Commonwealth Games. That medal performance was also a national record: Acevedo hit 24.97, becoming the first Canadian man under 25 seconds in the event.

“It’s been a great start here in Berlin,” said Carter post-race. “Hopefully we keep the streak going tomorrow. Just the 50 fly to go, I’m keeping it very short this week.” With the 50 fly, Carter will attempt to make it 3 wins in 3 days. He owns the national record in that event as well, with the 21.98 he ripped to win silver at the SCM World Championships in December 2021.

