Watch Florent Manaudou’s 21.72 Comeback Race From Sette Colli

2019 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

Day 1 of the 2019 Sette Colli Trophy brought the heat, with men and women putting up some super quick times just weeks out from the 2019 World Championships.

Below is a selection of races from last night’s finals, including the men’s 50m freestyle event that saw Frenchman Florent Manaudou‘s return to racing. Brazilian Bruno Fratus would deny Manaudou the gold, however, hitting 21.42 to Manaudou’s 21.72.

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

Brazilian beast Bruno Fratus didn’t flinch with Frenchman and Olympic champion Florent Manaudoumaking his first final since announcing his return to the sport this past March.

Fratus laid waste to the field in a massive 21.42, his 2nd fastest of the year behind his 21.31 from Monaco. Fratus’ swim tonight is a statement that he is ready to take on the world in Gwangju.

Manaudou impressed again in his own right, however, logging his 2nd sub-22 second outing in just his first meet back. He was behind Fratus this morning in 21.73 and was .01 faster tonight in 21.72 for silver. That’s a huge start to his return to racing and should put the world’s sprinters on notice that this thoroughbred means business.

USA’s Andrew rounded out the top 3 in 21.94 after his 50m back meet record from the first event of the night.

MEN’S 50 BACK – FINAL

GOLD – Michael Andrew (USA) 24.39, *Meet Record

SILVER – Simone Sabbioni (ITA) 24.97

BRONZE – Gustav Hokfelt (SWE) 25.23 20-year-old Michael Andrew lowered his own Meet Record from this morning with an even quicker time tonight to get gold. The Race Pace Club American hit the wall in 24.39, a new lifetime best for the U.S. National Champion, overtaking his 24.45 from the Mare Nostrum Tour stop in Monaco. His time also now overtakes Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov for the #1 spot in the world rankings this season. Andrew’s time now sits within .15 of the American Record of 24.24 held by Ryan Murphy. Simone Sabbioni held on to his 2nd place after prelims with the silver here in 24.97, a solid effort since having to bow out of Italian Nationals due to injury. Sweden’s Gustav Hokfelt wrangled up bronze in 25.23, lowering is own National Record by .03.

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL

GOLD – Adam Peaty (GBR) 58.72

SILVER – Nicolo Martingenghi (ITA) 59.30

BRONZE – Caba Siladi (SRB) & Joao Gomes Junior (BRA) 59.61 We saw 5 men go under a minute in this morning’s 100m breast prelim and tonight was another close battle for the minor medals. British World Record holder Adam Peaty did his thing once again, crushing a routine 58.72 that other swimmers only dream of. That lowered his field-leading 59.29 from this morning that also looked easy, with the Olympic champion holding the #1 slot in the world rankings with his 57.87 from British Nationals. Italian teen Nicolo Martinenghi proved again that he is well over his groin injury, clocking 59.30 for 2nd place tonight. That’s his fastest mark of the year, beating out his 59.37 from way back in January, now inserting the Italian into the world’s top 10. Serbian Caba Siladi and Brazilian Joao Gomes Junior tied for bronze in 59.61.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL Courtesy of Swimming Channel As originally reported: GOLD – Pernille Blume (DEN) 24.09

SILVER – Femke Heemskerk (NED) 24.71

BRONZE – Lidon Munoz Del Campo (ESP) 24.82 The Olympic champion Pernille Blume produced her 2nd fastest time of the season tonight en route to 50m freestyle gold, putting up a mighty 24.09. That falls just .01 shy of the 24.08 she logged at the FINA Champions Series in Indianapolis that has her 3rd in the world. Blume is most definitely back from her heart surgery and is a major player for this 50m free world title in Gwangju. Femke Heemskerk was just off her 24.67 from the Swim Cup-Eindhoven with her 24.71 here tonight, while Lidon Munoz Del Campo of Spain hit 24.82 for bronze in a new Spanish National Record. She was the first Spanish woman ever under 25 already with her 24.91 in Barcelona. Barratt raced in her 3rd final of the night, taking the B-Final gold in a time of 24.85, the fastest of her long career. Italian swimming icon Federica Pellegrini took 2nd in the B-Final in 24.92, the 30-year-old’s first time ever sub-25.

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL

GOLD – Chad Le Clos (RSA) 51.61

SILVER – Mehdy Metella (FRA) 51.65

BRONZE – Piera Codia (ITA) 52.26

In a thrilling men’s 100m fly race, South African multi-Olympic medalist Chad Le Clos would not be denied, claiming gold in a monster 51.61. That’s in line with his season-best of 51.25 hit at the FINA Champions Series in Budapest, keeping the South African as #2 in the world.

Le Clos was 2nd at the halfway wall to tonight’s runner-up and world leader in this event, Mehdy Metellaof France. Metella already produced a 51.53 this morning, just days after hitting a 51.44 at the French Open. He led Le Clos 24.25 to 24.31 in the opening 50, but closed in 27.40, just .10 shy of Le Clos to ultimately hit the wall in 51.65.

Italian Piera Codia snagged bronze in 52.26, although he’s been as fast as 51.65 this season.