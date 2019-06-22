Shiwen Pops 2:08 200 FL, Dressel Swims Pair of 47.9s at Meet of Champions Day 2

2019 MISSION VIEJO SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS
- June 20-23, 2019
- Mission Viejo, CA
- LCM (50m)
- Psych sheet
- Meet info
- Live Results
On the second day of the annual Meet of Champions, Ye Shiwen won the women’s 200 fly with a 2:08.72 while LCM American record-holder Caeleb Dressel swam a pair of 47.9s to lead the men’s 100 free.
Shiwen’s winning time in the 200 fly ranks her in the top 20 times in the world. Taking second in the event was country-woman Yufei Zhang, swimming sub-2:10 with a 2:09.74. In third was 17-year-old American Lindsay Looney, touching in at 2:10.61. Looney is now the 9th-fastest American this year and moved up to #33 in the all-time 17-18 rankings.
In the men’s 100 free, Caeleb Dressel dropped 0.07s off his prelims meet record to win the final with a 47.90. His time was just 0.04s off his season best from his 47.86 at the Atlanta Classic, the 4th-fastest time in the world. Dipping under 50 seconds to round out the top 4 was Cristian Quintero (49.58), Dylan Carter (49.67), and Jiwen Cao (49.96). Winning the B-final was Marius Kusch, who would have placed fourth overall with a 49.83.
More Meet Highlights:
- Tom Shields won the men’s 200 fly with a season best time of 1:58.44. Shields is now the 7th-fastest American this year. Shields’ previous SB was at the Knoxville PSS, also dipping under 2 minutes with a 1:59.86.
- In the women’s 100 free, Allison Schmitt held off Louise Hansson to win with a 55.38. Hansson settled for second with a 55.80. Taking third in the event was Lia Neal, clocking in a 55.83.
- Into the last 50 of the women’s 200 breast, Annie Lazor pulled ahead of Breeja Larson to win with a 2:25.09. Larson was runner-up with a 2:27.65.
- Chinese Zibei Yan held off defending Olympic champ Dmitriy Balandin to win the men’s 200 breast with a meet record time of 2:10.66. Balandin took a narrow second-place finish with a 2:10.71.
- Winning her second event of the meet was Erica Sullivan, winning the women’s 400 free in a 4:09.72, just ahead of Haley Anderson‘s 4:09.90. Sullivan now moves into the top 30 times in 17-18 history in the event. Sullivan and Anderson also are the 6th- and 7th-fastest Americans in the event this year.
- Andrea D’Arrigo won the men’s 400 free by 4 seconds with a 3:49.67, just outside the top 30 times in the world. Runner-up went to 16-year-old Chinese Liwei Fei, touching in at 3:53.37.
- The Chinese swept the 50 back finals, with Menghui Zhu (28.87) winning the women’s race and Jaiyu Xu (24.79) taking the men’s race.
Leave a Reply