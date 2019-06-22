Shiwen Pops 2:08 200 FL, Dressel Swims Pair of 47.9s at Meet of Champions Day 2

2019 MISSION VIEJO SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS

On the second day of the annual Meet of Champions, Ye Shiwen won the women’s 200 fly with a 2:08.72 while LCM American record-holder Caeleb Dressel swam a pair of 47.9s to lead the men’s 100 free.

Shiwen’s winning time in the 200 fly ranks her in the top 20 times in the world. Taking second in the event was country-woman Yufei Zhang, swimming sub-2:10 with a 2:09.74. In third was 17-year-old American Lindsay Looney, touching in at 2:10.61. Looney is now the 9th-fastest American this year and moved up to #33 in the all-time 17-18 rankings.

In the men’s 100 free, Caeleb Dressel dropped 0.07s off his prelims meet record to win the final with a 47.90. His time was just 0.04s off his season best from his 47.86 at the Atlanta Classic, the 4th-fastest time in the world. Dipping under 50 seconds to round out the top 4 was Cristian Quintero (49.58), Dylan Carter (49.67), and Jiwen Cao (49.96). Winning the B-final was Marius Kusch, who would have placed fourth overall with a 49.83.

