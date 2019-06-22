Watch Caeleb Dressel Swim 47.9 100 Free (Race Video)

2019 MISSION VIEJO SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS
- June 20-23, 2019
- Mission Viejo, CA
- LCM (50m)
- Psych sheet
- Meet info
- Live Results
Reported by Braden Keith.
To follow up his morning swim of 47.9, Dressel won the 100 free tonight with yet another 47.9 100m free. Caeleb Dressel swam a 47.97 in the men’s 100 free on Friday morning in prelims at the 2019 Fran Crippen Memorial Swim Meet of Champions. This continues a trend for Dressel this season of being much faster in-season than we’ve seen in previous years. At his last meet, the Atlanta Classic, he was 48.45 in prelims and 47.86 in finals. That prelims swim was the famous 24.1/24.3 nearly-negative split. Coming into this season, his fastest in-season swim was a 48.74 done in June of 2016, a few weeks before the Olympic Trials. Now he’s been under 48 three times this season before the World Championships.
Chalmers has also been under 48 three times this season , and tops the rankings
At a tapered qualifying meet. Apples and oranges. Stop the comparing and let’s just look forward to worlds
Notably he was out 22.7 the first 50