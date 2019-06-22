Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch Caeleb Dressel Swim 47.9 100 Free (Race Video)

2019 MISSION VIEJO SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS

Reported by Braden Keith.

To follow up his morning swim of 47.9, Dressel won the 100 free tonight with yet another 47.9 100m free. Caeleb Dressel swam a 47.97 in the men’s 100 free on Friday morning in prelims at the 2019 Fran Crippen Memorial Swim Meet of Champions. This continues a trend for Dressel this season of being much faster in-season than we’ve seen in previous years. At his last meet, the Atlanta Classic, he was 48.45 in prelims and 47.86 in finals. That prelims swim was the famous 24.1/24.3 nearly-negative split. Coming into this season, his fastest in-season swim was a 48.74 done in June of 2016, a few weeks before the Olympic Trials. Now he’s been under 48 three times this season before the World Championships.

Samesame

Chalmers has also been under 48 three times this season , and tops the rankings

48 minutes ago
Bucs123

At a tapered qualifying meet. Apples and oranges. Stop the comparing and let’s just look forward to worlds

30 minutes ago
Swam

Notably he was out 22.7 the first 50

44 minutes ago

