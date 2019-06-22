2019 Mission Viejo Swim Meet of Champions: Night 2 Photo Vault

2019 MISSION VIEJO SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS

Highlights on the first full night of finals at the 2019 Mission Viejo Fran Crippen Memorial Swim Meet of Champions included Caeleb Dressel dipping under the 48 barrier yet again, along with an exciting battle between Annie Lazor and Breeja Larson in the 200 Breast. Along with competing in the meet, SwimSwam’s Jack Spitser was on deck to capture all of the razzle-dazzle on the second night of competition.