Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Mission Viejo Swim Meet of Champions: Night 2 Photo Vault

2019 MISSION VIEJO SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS

Highlights on the first full night of finals at the 2019 Mission Viejo Fran Crippen Memorial Swim Meet of Champions included Caeleb Dressel dipping under the 48 barrier yet again, along with an exciting battle between Annie Lazor and Breeja Larson in the 200 Breast. Along with competing in the meet, SwimSwam’s Jack Spitser was on deck to capture all of the razzle-dazzle on the second night of competition.

Andrea D’Arrigo (photo: Jack Spitser)

Jack Edgemond (photo: Jack Spitser)

Brooks Fail (photo: Jack Spitser)

Tom Shields (photo: Jack Spitser)

ShiWen Ye (photo: Jack Spitser)

Jarod Hatch (photo: Jack Spitser)

Alondra Ortiz (photo: Jack Spitser)

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Jack Spitser

Jack Spitser

Jack Spitser is a San Diego based photographer who swims for UC San Diego under Olympic coach David Marsh. Working for years as a lifestyle and sports photographer, Jack has successfully utilized his knowledge of competitive swimming and integrated it into his work, capturing intimate perspectives of the sport unanimously …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!