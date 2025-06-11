WATCH: Ed Sommerville’s 1:44.93 200 Free & Other Australian Trials Day Two Race Videos

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Didn’t catch the second night of the 2025 Australian Swimming Trials? No worries. If you missed the action, we’ve got you covered with all of the race videos, courtesy of Wide World Of Sports on YouTube.

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, USA (2017)

Australian Record: 1:05.09 – Leisel Jones, (2006)

AllComers Record: 1:05.09 – Leiel Jones, AUS (2006)

2024 Trials Winner: Jenna Strauch – 1:06.90

SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 1:06.87

RESULTS:

16-year-old Sienna Toohey made her dreams come true tonight to kick off this finals session, winning the women’s 100 breast in 1:06.55. Not only did the swim mark a career best by about half-a-second, but Toohey also dipped under the Australian qualifying time of 1:06.87, meaning she automatically has qualified for the World Championships team.

Toohey was on the race from the beginning, and managed to hold on through the finish, touching first in a tight race.

Ella Ramsay, 20, made the Worlds team in her 2nd event after having made it in the 200 IM last night. Ramsay came in 2nd tonight with a 1:06.86, touching under that all-important qualifying time by just 0.01 seconds.

Sienna Harben was the put up a great race tonight, swimming a 1:07.02, which marks a new career best for the 21-year-old.

Women’s 50 Butterfly – Finals

World Record: 24.43 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2014)

Australian Record: 25.31 – Holly Barratt, (2019)

AllComers Record: 25.46 – Alexandria Perkins, AUS (2025)

2024 Trials Winner: Alexandria Perkins – 25.92

SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 25.72

RESULTS:

For the 2nd time today, Alexandria Perkins has broken the Allcomers Record in the women’s 50 fly, winning the race in 25.36. The swim marks a career best for Perkins, putting her within 0.05 seconds of the Australian Record held by Holly Barratt. Perkins also came in well under the qualifying time, so she’s added the 50 fly to her schedule in Singapore after having added the 100 fly last night.

Lily Price also made the World Championships team in the 100 fly last night, then turned around and qualified in the 50 fly tonight. Price clocked a 25.64 in the 50 fly tonight, coming in under the QT of 25.72.

Josephine Crimmins rounded out the top 3 tonight, taking 3rd with a 26.58.

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

World Record: 57.13 – Regan Smith, USA (2024)

Australian Record: 57.33 – Kaylee McKeown , (2023)

, (2023) AllComers Record: 57.41 – Kaylee McKeown , AUS (2024)

, AUS (2024) 2024 Trials Winner: Kaylee McKeown – 57.41

– 57.41 SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 1:00.40

RESULTS:

Kaylee McKeown did what Kaylee McKeown does – put up great backstroke times. McKeown clocked a 57.71 tonight, putting up her 2nd fastest swim of the year so far. She’s been as fast as 57.65 in 2025, which she swam in April at the Australian Open Championships.

Mollie O’Callaghan also picked up a World Championships bid in the 100 back tonight, although she still doesn’t know if she’s going to race the event at Worlds yet. O’Callaghan clocked a 58.85, which is her fastest time of the year, and put her well under the 1:00.40 qualifying time. She remains the fifth quickest performer of all time, with her 57.88 clocked last June.

Hannah Fredericks rounded out the top 3 with a 1:00.40, about a second shy of her 59.44 lifetime best.

Men’s 200 Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)

Australian Record: 1:44.06 – Ian Thorpe (2001)

AllComers Record: 1:43.86 – Michael Phelps, USA (2007)

2024 Trials Winner: Max Giuliani – 1:45.83

SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 1:46.70

RESULTS:

This was Ed Sommerville‘s race from the beginning. He was out with the early lead and was sitting about a body length ahead of the field at the halfway point of the race. Sommerville managed to hold that lead through the finish, establishing a new career best (1:44.93) and cracking the qualifying time by nearly 2 seconds.

Sommerville broke the SCM 200 free Australian Record this past fall, though his mark would go on to be broken by Max Giuliani, who was also in this field tonight. He’s now taken his SCM success into the long pool.

Sam Short also ripped a new career best, swimming a 1:45.71 for 2nd, his first time under 1:46. In his post race interview, Short spoke on how he felt improving in the 200 free was important to his success in the 400 free.

Flynn Southam clocked a very strong 1:45.85 to finish 3rd tonight. While he won’t be competing in the 200 free individually at the World Championships in Singapore, Southam will be on the Aussie 4×200 free relay. Charlie Hawke finds himself in the same position, having taken 4th in 1:46.10 tonight.

Speaking of Giuliani, he swam to a 5th place finish in the race tonight, swimming a 1:46.17. The SCM Aussie Record holder in the 200 free has been as quick as 1:44.79 in the event, so he was well off his best.

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

World Record: 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon, ITA (2022)

Australian Record: 52.11 – Mitch Larkin, (2015)

AllComers Record: 52.38 – Mitch Larkin, AUS (2019)

2024 Trials Winner: Isaac Cooper – 53.46

SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 53.93

RESULTS:

Joshua Edwards-Smith won the men’s 100 back tonight with a 54.28. Unfortunately, Edwards-Smith’s winning time wasn’t under the qualifying time of 53.93, which means Australia will not be sending a swimmer to compete individually in the men’s 100 back for the World Championships this year. Edwards-Smith will, however, still be on the World Championships team to compete on the men’s 4×100 medley relay in Singapore. He’s also primarily a 200 backstroker, so he may make the team individually there as well.

Bradley Woodward came in 2nd with a 54.62. That swim came after Woodward went 54.45 in prelims this morning.

Enoch Robb was out the fastest of anyone in this field, splitting 26.66 on the opening 50, but both Edwards-Smith and Woodward were able to pass him on the 2nd 50 of the race.

Men’s 100 Butterfly – Finals

World Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2021)

Australian Record: 50.25 – Matthew Temple (2023)

(2023) AllComers Record: 50.45 – Matthew Temple , AUS (2021)

, AUS (2021) 2024 Trials Winner: Matthew Temple – 51.15

– 51.15 SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 51.62

RESULTS:

Matthew Temple got the job done, qualifying for the World Championships team in the men’s 100 fly again. Temple was locked in a race with Jesse Coleman from start to finish, but he managed to get his hands on the wall 1st at the finish. Temple holds a career best of 50.25.

Coleman tied his career best of 51.51 this morning in prelims, then lowered his mark to 51.09 tonight. He and Temple both qualified for the World Championships with their performances tonight.

Of note, Ben Armbruster came in 3rd with a 51.45, which was also under the qualifying time of 51.62.