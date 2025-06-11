The Elite BP450: Elevating Access with Unmatched ADA Compliance and Comfort

Courtesy of Spectrum Aquatics, a SwimSwam partner.

Introducing the Elite 450, the latest innovation in Spectrum Aquatics’ premier line of ADA-compliant pool lifts. Purpose-built to raise the standard for aquatic accessibility, the Elite 450 delivers enhanced comfort, unmatched durability, and effortless operation for individuals with mobility challenges. With an upgraded 450-pound lifting capacity and full ADA compliance, this next-generation lift offers the strength and stability facilities demand while ensuring every guest experiences dignified and independent access to the water.

Key Features:

Outstanding 450 lb. lifting capacity — robust and secure for a wide range of users

Fully self-operable from both deck and water for seamless, independent transfers

ADA-compliant setback range from 6″ to 28″ to suit a variety of pools

Durable 304L stainless steel construction, customizable with powder-coated finishes

Ergonomic seating designed for hygiene and comfort with dual flip-up armrests

Reliable operation, driven by a 24-volt battery system with charger and wireless remote

Peace of mind warranty, offering 5 years structural and 2 years electronics coverage

“At Spectrum Aquatics, our mission has always been about empowering independence in the water,” said Nabil Khaled, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Spectrum Aquatics. “The Elite BP450 reflects that commitment by combining ADA compliance with enhanced usability, premium materials, and innovative design, ensuring every facility has the tools to serve all community members with dignity.”

About Spectrum Aquatics: Spectrum Aquatics, a PlayCore company, has been meeting and beating aquatics industry standards for more than 50 years. Spectrum has an established reputation for manufacturing and distributing a broad array of quality products used in the construction and operation of commercial swimming pools and spas. Learn more at www.spectrumproducts.com

About PlayCore: PlayCore is a purpose-driven company committed to building stronger communities around the world by advancing play and recreation. The company infuses scholarly learning, through its Center for Outreach, Research, and Education, into its comprehensive family of brands. PlayCore combines best-in-class educational programming with the most comprehensive portfolio of commercial play and recreation products and services to create tailored solutions that match the unique needs of each community served. Learn more at www.playcore.com