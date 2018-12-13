Watch Dressel Make Up 2+ Second Deficit With 20.0 Anchor

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

Live Results (Omega)

The Americans have been unstoppable in relays at these Short Course World Championships and tonight rendered yet another World Record for the stars n’ stripes. Attacking the 4x50m mixed medley relay on night 3, the foursome of Olivia Smoliga, Michael Andrew, Kelsi Dahlia and Caeleb Dressel threw down a massive time of 1:36.40 to come from behind, win gold and smash a new WR mark.

Splits for the Americans included 25.85 for the 100m backstroke champ here in Hangzhou Smoliga, 51.60 from Michael Andrew who raced the 100m IM and 50m free earlier in the session, 24.71 for multiple medalist already here, Dahlia and finally a 20.09 (!!) for Dressel.

Dressel’s split checks-in as one of the fastest relay splits in history. Our research shows that the only splits ever sub-20 were done in the same relay, where Fred Bousquet (19.87) and Amaury Leveaux (19.93) did so for France at the 2008 European Championships.

Catch how the race unfolded in the video below, courtesy of Alex Muni. You can read our original World Record post here.