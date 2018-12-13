Watch Dressel Make Up 2+ Second Deficit With 20.0 Anchor

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
  • Hangzhou, China
  • Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
  • Live Results (Omega)

The Americans have been unstoppable in relays at these Short Course World Championships and tonight rendered yet another World Record for the stars n’ stripes. Attacking the 4x50m mixed medley relay on night 3, the foursome of Olivia Smoliga, Michael Andrew, Kelsi Dahlia and Caeleb Dressel threw down a massive time of 1:36.40 to come from behind, win gold and smash a new WR mark.

Splits for the Americans included 25.85 for the 100m backstroke champ here in Hangzhou Smoliga, 51.60 from Michael Andrew who raced the 100m IM and 50m free earlier in the session, 24.71 for multiple medalist already here, Dahlia and finally a 20.09 (!!) for Dressel.

Dressel’s split checks-in as one of the fastest relay splits in history. Our research shows that the only splits ever sub-20 were done in the same relay, where Fred Bousquet (19.87) and Amaury Leveaux (19.93) did so for France at the 2008 European Championships.

Catch how the race unfolded in the video below, courtesy of Alex Muni. You can read our original World Record post here.

 

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
tea rex

More relevant for the free relay, but I never understood the “men swim the first 2 legs” strategy. Riding behind the wave always seems easier than creating the wave. On the turn, I’d rather use everyone’s momentum to “surf into” and “bounce off” the wall than be ahead and hit the incoming wave as I push off.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
12 minutes ago
Braden Keith

I think there’s still a lot of work to be done on applying the principles of drafting to swimming in their best manner, especially as you mentioned in these mixed relays.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 minutes ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!