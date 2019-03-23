Watch Beata Nelson Obliterate the 100 Back American Record

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

After the fastest time in history had been lowered by mere hundredths of a second the last three times it was improved upon, Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson obliterated the 100 back American, NCAA, and US Open record at the 2019 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships Friday night, going 49.18.

Nelson won the race by three-quarters of a second, splitting 23.76/25.42. Taking second was Cal’s Amy Bilquist in 50.05, making her the 1oth-fastest performer in history, and in third was Stanford’s Taylor Ruck in 50.34.

Watch the race, courtesy of Wisconsin Athletics, below:

Seventeen-year-old Regan Smith set the American record just 12 days ago at 49.66, meaning Nelson took off .48 seconds. Nelson cruised to a 50.07 in prelims Friday and looked primed for the record, especially given her stunning 200 IM performance (1:50.79) Thursday night.

Nelson had previously set the American record earlier this season when she went 49.67 at the Texas Hall of Fame Invite in November. She now owns five of the top 100 back swims in history.

SPLIT COMPARISON

NELSON 2018 RECORD SMITH 2019 RECORD NELSON 2019 RECORD 24.02 24.29 23.76 25.65 25.37 25.42 Final: 49.67 Final: 49.66 Final: 49.18

TOP 10 PERFORMERS OF ALL TIME: SCY 100 BACK

PLACE SWIMMER TIME 1 Beata Nelson 49.18 2 Regan Smith 49.66 3 Ally Howe 49.69 4 Kathleen Baker 49.80 5 Janet Hu 49.93 6 Natalie Coughlin 49.97 7 Courtney Bartholomew 50.01 8 Rachel Bootsma 50.03 9 Olivia Smoliga 50.04 10 Amy Bilquist 50.05

