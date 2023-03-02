Watch: Arizona State’s Conference Record Relays: 2023 Men’s Pac-12 Day One Race Videos

2023 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

This post features the race videos from the first night of the 2023 Men’s Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships. The first night of the meet saw the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay competed. All race videos in this post are from the Pac-12’s YouTube channel.

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY — TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:21.13, Florida – 2022 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Record: 1:21.69, Cal — 2022 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Championship Record: 1:22.16, Cal — 2020 PAC-12 Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.76

Top 6:

ASU (Dolan, Marchand, McCusker, Kulow) – 1:21.69 (T-PAC-12 Record + Meet Record) Arizona (Oates, Foote, Miller, Ercegovic) – 1:23.74 Utah (Ungur, Horner, Garstanf, O’Haimhirgin) – 1:24.45 USC – 1:25.30

DQs: Cal, Stanford

Watch the Arizona State quartet of Jack Dolan, Leon Marchand, Max McCusker, and Jonny Kulow speed to a 1:21.69, setting a new program record and tying the Pac-12 conference record in the event. Cal and Stanford were both disqualified for early take-offs.

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE RELAY — TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: 6:03.89, Texas – 2022 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Record: 6:06.83, Stanford — 2022 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Championship Record: 6:07.51, ASU — 2022 PAC-12 Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:16.02

Top 6:

ASU (Marchand, House, Sammon, Hill) – 6:06.30 (PAC-12 and Meet Records) Cal (Callan, Jett, Hanson, Lasco) – 6:09.65 Stanford (Maurer, Polonsky, Dupont, Forst) – 6:11.08 Arizona – 6:15.69 USC – 6:24.16 Utah – 6:30.46

Arizona State went two-for-two on the night, winning the 800 free relay in 6:06.30. Leon Marchand, Grant House, Patrick Sammon, and Julian Hill combined to break the Pac-12 record in the event, also establishing the top time of the season in the event. Marchand’s lead-off split of 1:30.77 marks the fastest 200 free in the NCAA this season as well.