Watch: Arizona State’s Conference Record Relays: 2023 Men’s Pac-12 Day One Race Videos

2023 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 1- Saturday, March 5, 2023
- Weyerhauser King County Aquatic Center – Federal Way, WA
- SCY (25 Yards)
- Defending Champions: Cal (5x)
This post features the race videos from the first night of the 2023 Men’s Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships. The first night of the meet saw the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay competed. All race videos in this post are from the Pac-12’s YouTube channel.
MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY — TIMED FINAL
- NCAA Record: 1:21.13, Florida – 2022 NCAA Championships
- PAC-12 Record: 1:21.69, Cal — 2022 NCAA Championships
PAC-12 Championship Record: 1:22.16, Cal — 2020 PAC-12 Championships
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.76
Top 6:
- ASU (Dolan, Marchand, McCusker, Kulow) – 1:21.69 (T-PAC-12 Record + Meet Record)
- Arizona (Oates, Foote, Miller, Ercegovic) – 1:23.74
- Utah (Ungur, Horner, Garstanf, O’Haimhirgin) – 1:24.45
- USC – 1:25.30
DQs: Cal, Stanford
Watch the Arizona State quartet of Jack Dolan, Leon Marchand, Max McCusker, and Jonny Kulow speed to a 1:21.69, setting a new program record and tying the Pac-12 conference record in the event. Cal and Stanford were both disqualified for early take-offs.
MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE RELAY — TIMED FINAL
- NCAA Record: 6:03.89, Texas – 2022 NCAA Championships
PAC-12 Record: 6:06.83, Stanford — 2022 NCAA Championships PAC-12 Championship Record: 6:07.51, ASU — 2022 PAC-12 Championships
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:16.02
Top 6:
- ASU (Marchand, House, Sammon, Hill) – 6:06.30 (PAC-12 and Meet Records)
- Cal (Callan, Jett, Hanson, Lasco) – 6:09.65
- Stanford (Maurer, Polonsky, Dupont, Forst) – 6:11.08
- Arizona – 6:15.69
- USC – 6:24.16
- Utah – 6:30.46
Arizona State went two-for-two on the night, winning the 800 free relay in 6:06.30. Leon Marchand, Grant House, Patrick Sammon, and Julian Hill combined to break the Pac-12 record in the event, also establishing the top time of the season in the event. Marchand’s lead-off split of 1:30.77 marks the fastest 200 free in the NCAA this season as well.
I coiuldn’t tell who on Cal’s 200 MR DQ’d. Was it Dare? If it was, that was pretty close.