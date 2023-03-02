2023 African Games Postponed To 2024, Will Remain In Ghana

Originally set for this month in Ghana, the 2023 African Games have officially been postponed to next year.

The African Union (AU), the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) and the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC) announced this week that the quadrennial event will now take place in March of 2024, remaining in the host city of Accra, Ghana.

As when the Tokyo Olympic Games retained its ‘2020 Olympic Games’ title despite being postponed, Ghana will follow suit with the ‘2023 Accra’ name being carried into 2024.

With the new timing, 12 out of the proposed 24 sporting disciplines of the Africa Games will see their competition serve as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympics Games in Paris following the approval by the President of the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC), General Ahmed Nasser and the President of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), Mustapha Berraf.

The disciplines are athletics, basketball 3×3, badminton, beach volleyball, cycling and judo, swimming, tennis, table tennis, triathlon, volleyball and wrestling.

The 2023 Africa Games has been postponed to 2024 with no specific dates given, the LOC has announced in a press conference today. The games were scheduled for August 2023 in Accra but Ghana had been struggling to deliver the infrastructure in time for the games. #JoySports pic.twitter.com/zqgZNGab3f — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) February 21, 2023

The 2019 edition of the African Games in Casablanca, Morocco saw the nation of South Africa top the overall swimming medal table followed by Egypt and Algeria.

Men’s individual gold medalists for South Africa included Martin Binedell, Michael Houlie, Alaric Basson and Ryan Coetzee while women’s individual gold medalists for the top nation included Erin Gallagher, Kaylene Corbett, Jessica Whelan and Samantha Randle.