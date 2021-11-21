Watch Alex Walsh Crack 400 IM ACC Record at Tennessee Invite (Videos)

2021 TENNESSEE INVITE

Day two of the Tennessee Invite was highlighted by multiple meet records and an ACC conference record. Tennessee was able to reclaim the lead in team scores from Alabama by the end of the session. You can read the full finals live recap here.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

Virginia’s Alex Walsh, Alexis Wenger, Lexi Cuomo, and Kate Douglass kicked off the finals session with a win in the 200 medley relay (1:34.16). The Cavaliers beat the NCAA ‘A’ cut alongside Alabama who placed 2nd (1:35.01) and Tennessee who placed 3rd (1:35.89).

Men’s 200 Medley Relay

Alabama took home the win in the men’s 200 medley relay with Matthew Menke, Derek Maas, Bernardo Bondra, and Jonathan Berneburg who finished with a time of 1:23.38. Tennessee snagged 2nd (1:24.69), UNLV placed 3rd (1:25.31) while UVA’s ‘A’ relay was DQ’s for a false start.

Women’s 100 Fly

Tennessee had a 1-2-3 finish in the women’s 100 fly led by Ellen Walshe who finished with a 1.7 second lead over the field. She touched the wall a 50.24 and was followed by teammates Trude Rothrock and Mallory Beil.

Men’s 100 Fly

The Vols kept up their momentum, picking up a win in the men’s 100 fly by Kayky Mota who touched the wall at 46.19. Alabama’s Bernardo de Almeida and Mateo Miceli snagged 2nd and 3rd place close behind.

Women’s 400 IM

Olympic 200 IM medalist Alex Walsh of Virginia led a IM onslaught by the Cavaliers. She touched the wall first with a new meet record time of 4:01.40, followed by teammates Ella Nelson and Emma Weyant. Walsh’s time is a new ACC conference record and is faster than Brooke Forde‘s 4:01.57 which won at the 2021 NCAA Championships.

Men’s 400 IM

Alabama’s Nicholas Perera fought off UNLV freshman Dominik Bujak on the last 100 meters to claim first with a time of 3:46.24. Bujak touched the wall at 3:46.62 followed by 3rd place finisher Gus Rothrock of Tennessee (3:48.33)

South Carolina freshman Patrick Groters swam a 3:38.29 to win the B final, a time which would have placed him 3rd in the ‘A’ final if he was in it.

B Final

Women’s 200 Free

Tennessee’s Julia Mrozinski took down the 200 free final with a 1:44.83, finishing a full second ahead of 2nd place finisher Morgan Scott of Alabama. Virginia’s Ella Bathhurst took 3rd place after a close race with Scott.

Men’s 200 Free

Alabama’s Kaique Alves dominated the men’s 200 free with a time of 1:33.56, beating last year’s NCAA invite time by half a second. South Carolina’s Phil Costin and UNLV’s Chris Mykkanen battled for 2nd place, with Costin ultimately touching the wall first .05 ahead of Mykkanen.

Women’s 100 Breast

Two swimmers cracked 58.00 in this heat, a feat only four women managed to do in the ‘A’ final at the 2021 NCAA Championships. Tennessee’s Mona McSharry touched the wall first (57.46) followed by Alabama’s Avery Wiseman (57.79). Virginia’s Alexis Wenger snagged 3rd at 58.32

Men’s 100 Breast

Derek Maas broke the Alabama school record with a time of 51.38 to win the 100 breast final. He was followed by Tennessee’s Jarel Dillard and Michael Houlie.

Women’s 100 Back

U.S. Olympian Rhyan White broke her own meet record to claim first place with a time of 50.31. She was followed by Arkansas’ Andrea Sansores and Tennessee’s Josephine Fuller, all of whom broke last year’s NCAA invite time of 53.01.

Men’s 100 Back (Not Available)

Alabama’s Matthew Menke crushed the competition in the men’s 100 back, winning by more than one second with a time of 45.81. UNLV’s Panos Bolanos out touched Eric Stelmar by .02 to snag 2nd place (46.85) and prevent a 1-2 Crimson Tide finish.

Women’s 800 Free Relay (Not Available)

Alabama’s Cora Dupre split a 1:43.93 on the lead-off leg, a time fast enough to win the individual 200 free final. Morgan Scott, Ashley Voelkerding, and Kalia Antoniou rounded out the relay for a final winning time of 7:04.06. Tennessee’s ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams finished 2nd and 3rd, respectively, with time of 7:07.02 and 7:09.31.

Men’s 800 Free Relay (Not Available)

Alabama won the men’s relay as well with Kaique Alves, Derek Maas, Kacper Piotrowski, and Cam Auerbach. They touched the wall with a time of 6:22.54, 3.5 seconds ahead of the field but not under the NCAA invite time. Tennessee snagged 2nd (6:26.25) and Alabama’s ‘B’ relay placed 3rd (6:27.37).

SCORES THROUGH DAY 2

WOMEN

1. University of Tennessee 851.5

2. University of Alabama 605.5

3. Virginia, University of 533

4. South Carolina, University of, 274

5. University of Arkansas 271

6. Carson-Newman University 113

7. University of Nevada, Las Vega 34

MEN

1. University of Tennessee 706

2. University of Alabama 688

3. Virginia, University of 442

4. University of Nevada, Las Vega 352

5. South Carolina, University of, 303

6. Carson-Newman University 133

7. Emory University 30