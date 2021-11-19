Tennessee Invite Day 2 Finals Live Recap

TENNESSEE INVITE

The Tennessee Invite continues tonight with timed finals of the 200 medley and 800 free relays, along with finals of the individual 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and women’s 3m diving. While there’s plenty of great storylines to follow in this meet, one of the most interesting has been the Alabama women’s assault on their own record book; after the Crimson Tide took down the 200 free relay and 400 medley relay team records last night, freshman Avery Wiseman got in on the record-breaking action this morning with a 57.87 in the 100 breast.

MEN EVENT (SCY) WOMEN 19.46 50 free 22.32 42.88 100 free 48.76 1:34.04 200 free 1:46.25 4:16.75 500 free 4:44.77 15:01.33 1650 free 16:25.47 46.29 100 fly 52.7 1:43.47 200 fly 1:57.42 46.37 100 back 53.01 1:41.81 200 back 1:55.05 52.4 100 breast 1:00.12 1:54.28 200 breast 2:10.37 1:44.15 200 IM 1:57.62 3:45.67 400 IM 4:13.19

Women’s 200 Medley Relay – Timed Finals

Virginia – 1:34.16 Alabama – 1:35.01 Tennessee – 1:35.89

The Virginia women got the night going with a victory in the 200 medley relay. Alex Walsh led off in 24.10, Alexis Wenger split a very fast 26.27 on the breast leg, Lexi Cuomo went 22.90 on fly, and Kate Douglass threw down a speedy 20.89 anchor leg as the Cavaliers finished in 1:34.16. Alabama (1:35.01) and Tennessee (1:35.89) were also under the NCAA ‘A’ cut.

Of note, all three fliers from those relays split within 0.06s of each other, as Alabama’s Morgan Scott went 22.84, and Tennessee’s Ellen Walshe matched Cuomo’s 22.90.

Men’s 200 Medley Relay – Timed Finals

Alabama – 1:23.38 Tennessee – 1:24.69 UNLV – 1:25.31

This relay has been a speciality for the Alabama men in recent history, and tonight they clipped the NCAA ‘A’ cut with a 1:23.38 win. Matthew Menke led off in 20.65, Derek Maas split a strong 22.97 breast leg, Bernardo Bondra went 20.55 on fly, and Jonathan Berneburg anchored in 19.21.

Tennessee took 2nd in 1:24.69, under the NCAA ‘B’ cut, while UNLV finished 3rd in 1:25.31. UVA’s ‘A’ team was DQ’d after anchor Matt King took off early by 0.05s, recording an unofficial anchor leg of 18.63.

Women’s 100 Fly – Finals

The Lady Volunteers swept the top three spots tonight, led by freshman Ellen Walshe‘s fast 50.24. Teammates Trude Rothrock (52.01) and Mallory Beil (52.12) finished 2nd and 3rd as part of a tight pack, as only 0.34s separated 2nd from 6th.

Men’s 100 Fly – Finals

Kayky Mota (Tennessee) – 46.19 Bernardo de Almeida (Alabama) – 46.49 Mateo Miceli (Alabama) – 46.53

The Tennessee men picked up a win here too, as Kayky Mota shaved exactly 0.30s off of his prelims time to win in 46.19, a tenth of a second under last season’s NCAA invite time.

Alabama swept the next two spots, as Bernardo de Almeida (46.49) and Mateo Miceli (46.53) finished within a fingernail of each other.

Women’s 400 IM – Finals

Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 4:01.40 Ella Nelson (Virginia) – 4:02.19 Emma Weyant (Virginia) – 4:03.69

The UVA women swept the podium, nearly grabbing three NCAA ‘A’ cuts in doing so. Olympic 200 IM medalist Alex Walsh won with a 4:01.40, setting a new meet record. Ella Nelson took 2nd in 4:02.19, also under the NCAA ‘A’ cut of 4:03.62, while 400 IM Olympic medalist Emma Weyant was just over that mark with a 4:03.69.

Tennessee’s Alexis Yager (4:05.50) and Summer Smith (4:12.86) were also under last season’s NCAA invite time of 4:13.19,

Men’s 400 IM – Finals

Nicholas Perera (Alabama) – 3:46.24 Dominik Bujak (UNLV) – 3:46.62 Gus Rothrock (Tennessee) – 3:48.33

The men’s race wasn’t nearly as fast, as no one was under last season’s NCAA invite time, but that doesn’t mean it lacked drama. Alabama’s Nicholas Perera went out fairly conservatively, but parlayed a 1:01 breaststroke split into a lead with the freestyle leg to go. UNLV freshman Dominik Bujak wound it up on the free leg, splitting back-to-back 25s, but Perera hung on to win 3:46.24 to 3:46.62. Tennessee freshman Gus Rothrock took 3rd in 3:48.33.

South Carolina freshman Patrick Groters won the B-final in 3:48.29, which would’ve placed him just ahead of Rothrock in the A-final. That’s similar to last night, where Groters won the 200 IM B-final with a time that would’ve put him 2nd in the A-final.

Women’s 200 Free – Finals

Men’s 200 Free – Finals

Women’s 100 Breast – Finals

Men’s 100 Breast – Finals

Women’s 100 Back – Finals

Men’s 100 Back – Finals

Women’s 3m Diving – Finals

Women’s 800 Free Relay – Timed Finals

Men’s 800 Free Relay – Timed Finals